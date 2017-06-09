Immigration Program Rescinded, Florida Hurricane Evacuations, Stadium Security Breach, Airport Gate Security Immigration Program Rescinded, Florida Hurricane Evacuations, Stadium Security Breach, And more 9/6/2017 by Mark Tarallo ASISSMArticleBodyThe Trump administration announced Tuesday it would begin to unwind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which allows younger undocumented immigrants to live in the country without fear of deportation. The administration called the program unconstitutional, while offering a partial delay to give Congress a chance to address the issue. The move allows the White House to shift some of the pressure and burden of determining their future onto Congress, setting up a public fight over their legal status that is likely to be waged for months, the Washington Post reported. Officials in the Florida Keys are set to begin mandatory evacuations for visitors on Wednesday morning ahead of rapidly approaching Hurricane Irma. The storm, which has undergone rapid intensification in the past several days, is now the strongest Atlantic hurricane in the last 10 years, a dangerous Category 5, which could have severe impacts on Caribbean island nations and possibly the United States. States of emergency have been declared in Florida and Puerto Rico, and residents across the region are trying to stock up on food, water and other essentials.A group of urban free climbers have recorded themselves breaking into Manchester City's Etihad Stadium and climbing all the way onto the roof, before being led away by a police officer, the UK's Independent newspaper reported. Free climber Ally Law, who has over 130,000 subscribers on YouTube, had previously climbed Blackpool Tower, the Stealth rollercoaster at Thorpe Park, and a huge abandoned gas tower in London. His last video sees him breaking into the stadium grounds with a group of friends, before making it all the way onto the roof of the 55,000-attendee capacity stadium.Pittsburgh International Airport is now allowing people meeting travelers to do so at the gate, which is something that has not happened at major airports since the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. To get the airside pass, the non-traveler must show a valid ID at a separate ticketing counter and pass through TSA security like any flying passenger. Non-ticketed passengers who use the program can bring only one personal item with them, like a purse or a backpack. IDs are run through a government security database and checked against no-fly lists.