Immigration Plans Released, Migrants Wash Ashore, UPS Drone Test, San Jose Evacuations

The bodies of at least 74 migrants have been found washed up in western Libya after the engine of their inflatable boat was stolen, officials said on Tuesday. The bodies were recovered yesterday near the city of Zawiya and the migrants—mainly men from sub-Saharan African countries​appeared to have died during the past fews days. They were all adults, and all but three were men. Aid workers reported that traffickers removed the engine from the boat and left the craft adrift.