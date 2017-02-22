Immigration Plans Released, Migrants Wash Ashore, UPS Drone Test, San Jose Evacuations Immigration Plans Released, Migrants Wash Ashore, UPS Drone Test, and more 2/22/2017 by Mark Tarallo ASISSMArticleBodyPresident Trump has directed his administration to more aggressively enforce the nation's immigration laws, using more government power to find, arrest and deport those in the country illegally. Documents released on Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) revealed the broad scope of the president's ambitions: to publicize crimes by immigrants; enlist local police officers as enforcers; strip immigrants of privacy rights; erect new detention facilities; discourage asylum seekers; and, ultimately, speed up deportations, the New York Times reported. The bodies of at least 74 migrants have been found washed up in western Libya after the engine of their inflatable boat was stolen, officials said on Tuesday. The bodies were recovered yesterday near the city of Zawiya and the migrants—mainly men from sub-Saharan African countries—appeared to have died during the past fews days. They were all adults, and all but three were men. Aid workers reported that traffickers removed the engine from the boat and left the craft adrift.UPS on Tuesday tested a truck-launched drone delivery system in the Lithia, Florida. The drone-equipped vans, if eventually approved and used, would only be used for package delivery on rural routes, according to UPS. Although U.S. regulators seem to be a few years away from approving drone package deliveries, organizations like UPS are preparing by testing out systems. As flooding along Coyote Creek in San Jose continued into the night Tuesday, San Jose officials issued expanded evacuation notices for an area stretching from Capitol Expressway to State Route 237. At about 10:20 p.m. Tuesday night, San Jose city officials issued at mandatory evacuation for the area. Coyote Creek raged over its banks Tuesday morning, leaving some neighborhoods in the South Bay completely underwater as fire crews helped evacuate hundreds of residents by boat.