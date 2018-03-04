Immigration Judges Case Quota, Parkland Students Get Clear Backpacks, China Denotes “Appreciation” For North Korean Efforts

​The U.S. presidential administration will require immigration judges to process at least 700 cases a year as part of a new quota system tied to their annual performance reviews, the Washington Post reports. According to U.S. Justice Department directives, judges must meet this number in order to receive a "satisfactory" performance rating. Devin O'Malley, Justice Department spokesman, said judges can appeal to their supervisors if they fail to meet the expedience goals. President of the National Association of Immigration Judges Judge A. Ashley Tabaddor said the new system "could call into question the integrity and impartiality of the court if a judge's decision is influenced by factors outside the facts of the case, or if motions are denied out of a judge's concern about keeping his or her job."



Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, are donning clear backpacks as part of a new safety measure, and some are expressing their displeasure on social media, the BBC reports. Students took to Twitter to say the backpacks are not a wide-reaching enough measure to protect the campus after the February 14 shooting that killed 17. Some expressed the bag would not have prevented the shooting, as the gunman was not a student at the time. Other new security measures include mandatory ID badges with "plans also in place for airport-style security measures," according to the article. Since the shooting, several security incidents have occurred, including the gunman's brother being charged with trespassing on campus and three student arrests for weapons possession and social media threats.



China says it appreciates North Korea's "important efforts" to move toward peace in the region, Reuters reports. The statement came from senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi, who also called on all sides to remain focused on the talks at hand. In late March, Beijing said it would continue friendly efforts with the North after leader Kim Jong Un pledged to denuclearize the peninsula. "China appreciates North Korea's position working toward denuclearization of the peninsula and its important efforts to ease the situation on the peninsula, and supports meetings between the leaders of the North and South and between the North and the United States," Wong said, according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry Statement.

