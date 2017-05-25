ISIS Attacks the Philippines, Officials Were Warned About Manchester Bomber, Visa Overstayers, and More

The Islamic State is wreaking havoc in the Philippines after a military raid gone wrong. Around 100 gunmen attacked a southern city, beheading a police chief, setting fire to buildings, displaying the black ISIS flag, and attacking a Catholic priest and his congregation. At least 21 people have been killed in the attack so far, and fears are being raised that ISIS will continue to torment Roman Catholics. President Rodrigo Duterte has declared martial law in the southern third of the nation—at a time when he is already under fire for his aggressive campaign against drug users. In the seized city itself, citizens are fleeing by the hundreds, and gunmen are demanding that the military remove their forces. Troops are going through the town slowly trying to rescue trapped civilians, but ISIS continues to fight back. The martial rule will last for 60 days and could be extended to the entire country. "If I think that you should die, you will die," Duterte said. "If you fight us, you will die. If there is open defiance, you will die. And if it means many people dying, so be it.”

Eight men are now in custody following Monday’s attack in Manchester which left 22 dead and injured 116. Tensions are high in the region, where the changing of the guards had been cancelled and army bomb disposal units have been called to investigate suspicious packages that turned out to be innocuous. Two people who knew bomber Salman Abedi in college had made separate calls to a hotline to warn officials about his extremist views, raising questions on whether the reports were investigated. Meanwhile, UK officials have ceased sharing information of the investigation with the United States after some of the information was leaked to the media. The New York Times published photos of bloody debris from the attack, “outraging” UK officials and leading them to temporarily halt the two-way flow of information.

