IED Explodes In London Underground, Scammers Target Hurricane Relief Effort, Equifax Hackers Stole Credit Card Transaction

​​A crude bomb exploded in the London underground on Friday, injuring 22 people in what Metropolitan Police are calling a terrorist incident. The homemade explosive detonated at Parsons Green station in west London and those injured are believed to have suffered flash burns. Authorities are now searching for the suspect and an enhanced police presence will be rolled out in London and on public transport. London Mayor Sadiq Khan confirmed that there was a manhunt underway and urged Londoners to "remain calm and vigilant," The Guardian reports.



Criminals are using a variety types of scams to target victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, causing several U.S. government agencies to issue warnings to the public about fraudulent activity related to relief operations. An analysis by Forbes also urged those wishing to donate to view domains for hurricane with relief with caution, vet crowdfunding pages, and watch out for copycat charities.



The hackers behind the Equifax breach stole credit card data from transactions involving more than 200,000 credit cards, with ArsTechnica reporting that some of those transactions dated back to November 2016. The data was obtained by using an exploit in the Apache Foundation's Struts framework for Java-based Web applications, and suggests that either Equifax was not encrypting stored credit card data or a component of its Java-based software gave the attackers access. "Visa and MasterCard both published confidential alerts to banks in their networks this week about the card exposure," according to ArsTechnica. "Both explicitly blamed Equifax, and Visa linked to Equifax's press release on the breach."



Myanmar barred a U.S. official from traveling to a region that nearly 400,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled from in what the United Nations is calling a "textbook example of ethnic cleansing," Reuters reports. Myanmar officials said U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Patrick Murphy will meet with government leaders in the capital instead of travelling to Rohingya to press for greater access to the conflict area for humanitarian workers.

