Hurricane Michael Damage, Child Detention Hearing, Chinese Spy Arrested, and More

After Hurricane Michael hit the Florida Panhandle yesterday afternoon as a Category 4 storm, more than 500,000 residents are left without power and the destruction is evident. The storm is also responsible for two deaths so far, but authorities fear that number may rise. Further, Michael is expected to move through the Carolinas, which are still recovering from Hurricane Florence, sparking fears of further flooding and damage. Looters have been arrested, CNN reports, and downed utility lines will make power and communications restoration challenging.



U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen answered senators’ questions yesterday about the ongoing detention and deportation of children along the U.S.-Mexico border following an inspector general’s report that found children were detained for longer than the 72 hours allowed by statute. Between 23 and 27 percent of children were held for longer than five days, and in one case, a child was held for 25 days, the report found. Nielsen insisted that the government does not keep children in detention centers, and told senators that children have to receive medical screenings and due to the large influx, there is often a wait—but they are not being detained. More than 2,500 children were separated under the new zero-tolerance policy, but 104 still have not been reunited with their parents, and 166 children remain in the U.S. after their parents were deported.

