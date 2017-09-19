Hurricane Maria Gains Strength, Hackers Sabotage Free Computer Tool, Protest At Georgia Tech Turns Violent, And More

​Hurricane Maria strengthened into a Category 5 storm today after making landfall on the island of Dominica. It is expected to cause widespread destruction as it moves from the central Lesser Antilles through Puerto Rico. Hurricane Jose is also still active, The Washington Post reports, and is on a path to brush the Northeast coast. “Jose is capable of producing coastal flooding and pockets of damaging wind from eastern Long Island to coastal Massachusetts, its effects are most likely to resemble those of a strong nor’easter—rather than a devastating hurricane,” according to the Post.



Hackers sabotaged a free computer cleanup tool—CCleaner—to install backdoor updates into the application that’s used on millions of peoples’ personal computers. The method of lacing a legitimate program with malware​ is becoming more common for hackers, WIRED reports. “There’s a concerning trend in these supply-chain attacks,” said Craig Williams, head of Cisco’s Talos team which released a report on CCleaner. “Attackers are realizing that if they find these soft targets, companies without a lot of security practices, they can hijack that customer base and use it as their own malware install base…and the more we see it, the more attackers will be attracted to it.”



A protest over the police killing of an LGBTQ activist turned violent yesterday at Georgia Tech, with a university police cruiser set on fire and officials telling students to shelter in place. The protest began after a memorial vigil for Scout Schultz, 21, who was killed after allegedly approaching a university police officer with a knife.



The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) rolled out a new supply chain risk management plan for its Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation program, which is designed to give agencies more information about the products on its “approved products list,” FedTech reports. The supply chain risk management plan will list how vendors identify, assess, and mitigate supply chain risks in their products.



The Trump administration withdrew a proposal that would have let Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s security guards buy more than $1 million worth of U.S.-made weapons. U.S. lawmakers expressed opposition to the proposal after an incident in May when Turkish security officials attacked peaceful protestors while Erdogan was visiting the Turkish embassy in Washington, D.C.

