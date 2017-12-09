Hurricane Irma Response, Virginia Election Security, Security Council Sanctions, Puppy Bacterial Outbreak Hurricane Irma Response, Virginia Election Security, Security Council Sanctions, And More 9/12/2017 by Mark Tarallo ASISSMArticleBodyHurricane Irma knocked out power for more than 10 million people in Florida, officials from the state's largest electric utility, Florida Power and Light, estimated on Monday. While residents on Florida's east coast can expect a standard post-storm restoration timeline, the west coast's electrical grid will need a wholesale rebuild, utility representatives said, adding that they expect to find some structural damage to the grid as restoration efforts continue. Virginia's State Election Board decided to replace all of its direct-voting electronic voting machines following a recommendation from the state's department of elections on Friday, according to Politico. The devices will be replaced by machines that produce a paper trail. Direct Recording Electronic (DRE) voting machines are terminals that allow voters to cast their vote with a touch screen or other electronic interface, and do not leave any physical trail that a vote was cast. Only 22 municipalities still use the DRE systems in Virginia, which is poised to hold a general election in November.The U.N. Security Council unanimously voted on Monday to step up sanctions on North Korea, with its profitable textile exports now banned and fuel supplies capped, prompting a typically defiant threat of retaliation from North Korea against the United States. Monday's decision, triggered by the North's sixth and largest nuclear test this month, was the ninth such resolution unanimously adopted by the 15-member Security Council since 2006 in response to North Korea's ballistic missile and nuclear programs.Federal health officials said Monday that they are investigating a multistate outbreak of Campylobacter infections traced to puppies sold at Petland, a nationwide chain of about 80 pet stores. The bacteria, a common cause of illness that can spread through contact with dog feces, has sickened at least 39 people in Ohio, Kansas, Missouri, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, and Florida. Nine people have been hospitalized since last September, but no deaths have been reported, according to officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.