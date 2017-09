Hurricane Irma Response, Virginia Election Security, Security Council Sanctions, Puppy Bacterial Outbreak

Federal health officials said Monday that they are investigating a multistate outbreak of Campylobacter infections traced to puppies sold at Petland , a nationwide chain of about 80 pet stores. The bacteria, a common cause of illness that can spread through contact with dog feces, has sickened at least 39 people in Ohio, Kansas, Missouri, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, and Florida. Nine people have been hospitalized since last September, but no deaths have been reported, according to officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.