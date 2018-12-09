Hurricane Florence Approaches, U.S. Election Security, IoT Security Bill, Russian Security Chief

​​​​Hurricane Florence, which is being described by some as a potential once-in-a-generation event for residents of the Carolinas, is now forecast to move slowly through the Southeast through this weekend. It will likely cause catastrophic inland rainfall flooding, life-threatening storm surge and destructive winds. As of Wednesday morning, Florence was centered more than 500 miles southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina, moving west-northwestward. The storm could also result in mudslides due to the region's topography, a meteorologist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) National Hurricane Center told Fox News. "This is one of the impacts you have to be worried about," Joel Cline, a meteorologist and tropical storm coordinator with the NOAA, told Fox News. Hurricane-induced mudslides are a common effect when a tropical storm hits a mountainous region, such as the western half of North Carolina. To ​help businesses prepare for and recover from hurricanes, risk management group ​Pinkerton has published this document. ​



U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen says risks to election security are now among the "principal security threats" facing the United States, Voice of America reported.​ Nielsen spoke Monday at a summit on election security in suburban St. Louis. The two-day summit is focused partly on halting threats to the nation's election infrastructure, and it includes secretaries of state from around a dozen states and other election officials. The U.S. intelligence community says Russia tried to influence the 2016 election to benefit President Donald Trump. Nielsen says that while no attempts have been detected so far that match the scale of the 2016 effort, threats against election systems are real and evolving. Nielsen says Homeland Security can offer states cost-free assistance on technical matters and risk and vulnerability assessment.



The first Internet of Things (IoT) security bill in the United States has been approved in California and has now reached the Governor's desk to be signed into law. The bill, SB-327, was introduced back in February 2017 and was the first legislation of its kind in the U.S., reports ZDNet.com. It even predated by almost six months the Internet of Things Cybersecurity Improvement Act of 2017, a bill introduced in the U.S. Senate by Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA). But while dust gathered on Sen. Warner's proposal to secure IoT devices, the California bill saw active discussions and was approved on the California Assembly and Senate floors in late August. If signed by Gov. Jerry Brown, the new bill would enter into effect starting January 1, 2020.

