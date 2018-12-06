Historic U.S.-North Korean Summit, FBI Arrests 74 Over Email Scam, Facebook User Data, and More Historic U.S.-North Korean Summit, FBI Arrests 74 Over Email Scam, Facebook Continued Sharing User Data, and More 6/12/2018 by Holly Gilbert Stowell ASISSMArticleBodyU.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a historic summit today in Singapore, Reuters reports, though experts say it is unclear what real progress will result from the meeting. The two leaders pledged to work toward denuclearization of the Korean peninsula while the United States provides security guarantees to North Korea. Kim also told Trump that North Korea "was destroying a major engine-testing site used for missiles, but [Trump] maintained international sanctions on Pyongyang would stay in place for now." Trump also said joint U.S. military exercises in South Korea would be halted. Anthony Ruggiero, senior fellow of Washington's Foundation for Defense of Democracies think tank, dubbed the summit more symbolic than yielding tangible results. "It is unclear if further negotiations will lead to the end goal of denuclearization…This looks like a restatement of where we left negotiations more than 10 years ago and not a major step forward."Seventy-four people were arrested by the U.S. FBI for business email compromise schemes (BEC), the Bureau announced on Monday, including in the United States, Nigeria, Canada, and Poland. During the six-month sweep, the FBI seized $2.4 million and recovered $14 million in "fraudulent wire transfers." Known as Operation WireWire, the sting targeted hackers who used spear-phishing via email to convince victims to access their organization's financial account information. "BEC, also known as cyber-enabled financial fraud, is a sophisticated scam that often targets employees with access to company finances and tricks them—using a variety of methods like social engineering and computer intrusions—into making wire transfers to bank accounts thought to belong to trusted partners but which actually belong to accounts controlled by the criminals themselves." The FBI provides a list of tips for businesses and individuals on how to avoid becoming a victim of BEC schemes.Facebook continued sharing user data with companies well after the 2015 date it said it had stopped sharing the information, the Wall Street Journal reports. According to court documents, company officials, and people familiar with the matter, the agreements—known internally as "whitelists"—let certain companies have additional info on users' Facebook friends. "That included information like phone numbers and a metric called 'friend link' that measured the degree of closeness between users and others in their network," the article states. Companies that had the deal include Royal Bank of Canada and Nissan Motor Co., who "advertised on Facebook or were valuable for other reasons, according to some of the people familiar with the matter." WSJ adds the deals were separate from the data-sharing partnerships with 60 device makers that were disclosed late last week.In other news, the United States unveils new Russia sanctions over cyberattacks, CNN reports. A United Airlines flight headed to Chicago from Rome was diverted to Ireland after a message that referred to a bomb was discovered on board. And the BBC looks at the suicide rate in the United States, which has increased 30 percent since 2000.