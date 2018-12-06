Historic U.S.-North Korean Summit, FBI Arrests 74 Over Email Scam, Facebook User Data, and More

​U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a historic summit today in Singapore, Reuters reports, though experts say it is unclear what real progress will result from the meeting. The two leaders pledged to work toward denuclearization of the Korean peninsula while the United States provides security guarantees to North Korea. Kim also told Trump that North Korea "was destroying a major engine-testing site used for missiles, but [Trump] maintained international sanctions on Pyongyang would stay in place for now." Trump also said joint U.S. military exercises in South Korea would be halted. Anthony Ruggiero, senior fellow of Washington's Foundation for Defense of Democracies think tank, dubbed the summit more symbolic than yielding tangible results. "It is unclear if further negotiations will lead to the end goal of denuclearization…This looks like a restatement of where we left negotiations more than 10 years ago and not a major step forward."



Seventy-four people were arrested by the U.S. FBI for business email compromise schemes (BEC), the Bureau announced on Monday, including in the United States, Nigeria, Canada, and Poland. During the six-month sweep, the FBI seized $2.4 million and recovered $14 million in "fraudulent wire transfers." Known as Operation WireWire, the sting targeted hackers who used spear-phishing via email to convince victims to access their organization's financial account information. "BEC, also known as cyber-enabled financial fraud, is a sophisticated scam that often targets employees with access to company finances and tricks them—using a variety of methods like social engineering and computer intrusions—into making wire transfers to bank accounts thought to belong to trusted partners but which actually belong to accounts controlled by the criminals themselves." The FBI provides a list of tips for businesses and individuals on how to avoid becoming a victim of BEC schemes.

