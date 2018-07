Hindu Pilgrimage Security, Armed School Guards, Foreign-Born Troops, Robot Security Guard

The U.S. Pentagon pushed back against criticism that it was weeding out foreign-born troops Tuesday and released court filings to support its position. The filings show that some international recruits in a program that granted citizenship through military service had falsified their background records and were connected to state-sponsored intelligence agencies, which led DoD to believe the program was vulnerable to insider threat, Military Times reports. The filings relate to a lawsuit filed on behalf of 17 foreign-born military recruits who enlisted through the Military Accessions Vital to the National Interest program, but who are in limbo because they have not been able to clear additional security requirements.