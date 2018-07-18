Hindu Pilgrimage Security, Armed School Guards, Foreign-Born Troops, Robot Security Guard Hindu Pilgrimage Security, Armed School Guards, Foreign-Born Troops, and more 7/18/2018 by Mark Tarallo ASISSMArticleBodySecurity arrangements for the annual Amarnath Yatra, Kashmir's annual Hindu pilgrimage which takes place in the lap of Himalayas every summer, are high this year. Hundreds and thousands of devotees will make the days-long pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave, one of Hinduism's holiest sites. CCTV, drones and bulletproof convoys have been deployed. Electronic devices have been fitted on vehicles leaving base camp in Jammu to track their location. Security forces have cameras mounted on their helmets. There will be some 40,000 troops in the operation, Aljazeera.com reports. The Susquenita School District in Perry County, Pennsylvania, will have armed security guards beginning this fall. Administrators say the guards are a must to keep everyone safer, reports the local ABC 27 channel. "Some recent attempts at school districts were stopped because they had armed security and were able to shut it down quickly," Superintendent Kent Smith said. The district will have one armed guard during the day and one for after-school events.The U.S. Pentagon pushed back against criticism that it was weeding out foreign-born troops Tuesday and released court filings to support its position. The filings show that some international recruits in a program that granted citizenship through military service had falsified their background records and were connected to state-sponsored intelligence agencies, which led DoD to believe the program was vulnerable to insider threat, Military Times reports. The filings relate to a lawsuit filed on behalf of 17 foreign-born military recruits who enlisted through the Military Accessions Vital to the National Interest program, but who are in limbo because they have not been able to clear additional security requirements.A San Francisco Shell station has a robot as extra security for those at the pumps. The robot serves as a security guard at a Shell Station at 8th and Market streets in the city. The robot has four cameras, and rolls at about 3 mph, about the same pace as a person walking. It continually scans and records. Patrons at the SoMa station are amused, perplexed and curious, Fox News reports.