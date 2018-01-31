Hawaii Notification Error, Trump Immigration Initiatives, Yemeni PM Surrounded, Government 5G Reports

The Hawaii employee who sent out a false alarm earlier this month warning of an incoming missile attack said he misheard a message played during a drill and believed a ballistic missile was actually heading for the state, according to a federal investigation, the Washington Post reports. This contradicts the explanations previously offered by Hawaii officials, who have said the Jan. 13 alert was sent because the employee hit the wrong button on a drop-down menu. The cellphone alert sent to Hawaii residents set off a wave of panic across the state and came as heightened tension with North Korea has fueled fears of nuclear attacks on the United States.



President Donald Trump offered a range of initiatives geared toward security issues and criminal justice reform during his State of the Union speech on Tuesday. He started with a call for prison reform and solutions to help prisoners find work after their sentences end. Then the president's speech began to focus on crime resulting from what he called "open borders," linking crime to what he considers unchecked illegal immigration, CNBC reports. Gang members, such as those in the notorious MS-13 gang, the president said, are committing crimes in America due to immigration "loopholes" that allow violent criminals to "break into our country." Trump also touted legislation will support ICE and border patrol agents, whom the president called "great, great people that work so hard in the midst of such danger so that this can never happen again."



Southern Yemeni separatists have surrounded the presidential palace in the city of Aden following clashes with previously allied government forces. Prime Minister Ahmed bin Daghar and members of his cabinet were believed to be holed up inside the compound, the BBC reports. The separatists have also seized the city's military bases and taken almost full control of the city after days of fighting with government forces, according to local residents. The Red Cross says the fighting in Yemen has left at least 38 people dead since Sunday.

