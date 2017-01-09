Harvey Raises Concerns About Houston Chemical Plants, Clean-Up Crews Converge, Building Collapse In Mumbai, And More

As flood waters recede in Houston, attention turns to the large concentration of chemical plants, refineries, superfund sites, and fossil fuel operations located in the city. Some of the sites were damaged by Hurricane Harvey, causing them to release toxic compounds, and critics are blaming the Environmental Protection Agency for some of the damage because it delayed new rules once the Trump administration came into power. "The rules that were delayed were designed to reduce the risk of chemical release," said Peter Zalzal, special projects director and lead attorney at the Environmental Defense Fund, who spoke with CNN. "This kind of situation underscores why we shouldn't be rolling these rules back."



Clean-up crews are also converging on Houston to help with the effort. ServPro is sending more than 8,000 employees to Houston to participate in what's likely to become "one of the biggest cleanup operations the nation has ever seen," The Houston Chronicle reports. Despite the demand for help, however, many homeowners and businesses that need it most may end up waiting weeks for professional aid—if they get it at all.



After Hurricane Katrina, many healthcare institutions enhanced their physical infrastructure to help them withstand devastating weather—and those enhancements have helped Houston hospitals stay up and running. "Thanks to post-Katrina fortifications like submarine doors, flood gates, and above-ground backup generators, only about 20 of the 110 hospitals in the hardest-hit counties in and around Houston evacuated some portion of their patients—about 1,500 people," WIRED reports.



Rescuers worked in Mumbai to search for victims after a six-story condemned building collapsed, killing at least 34 people. The 117-year-old building collapsed following heavy rains that have hit the city for days. "Rescue operations are in a demobilization phase. Two fire appliances and one ambulance will be on standby at site as a precautionary measure," said P.S. Rahangdale, chief fire officer of the Mumbai Fire Brigade.



The European Commission may give Hungary more funding for border protection, but not to construct fences to secure its border. Hungary is expected to ask the EU for approximately 400 million euros to cover half the cost it's incurred for border management. "We are not financing the construction of fences or barriers at the external borders," said EU Commission Spokesman Alexander Winterstein. "We do support border management measures at the external borders—this can be surveillance measures, this can be border control equipment. But fences, we do not finance."



Norway is increasing security procedures before its parliamentary election in early September to prevent vote tampering, Reuters reports. "The security of IT systems will be enhanced, and all votes must be counted manually at least once in addition to the customary scanning of ballot papers by computers," according to the Norwegian government.

