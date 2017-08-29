Harvey Moves Towards Louisiana, ASIS Offers Recovery Resources, Communications Networks Continue To Hold Up, And More

​Hurricane Harvey moved towards Louisiana today, potentially bringing more flooding and emergency evacuations to another area of the United States. The hurricane moves towards Louisiana on an ominous date—the 12th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina—but authorities said they are prepared for the storm. Texas is still reeling from the hurricane, which has killed at least nine people. Authorities said the death toll could rise, according to The Washington Post, because they are pursuing reports of people lost in the downpour that's continued to fall since Friday. "...the deluge of the past two days is unprecedented," the Post reports. "Every major waterway in the city spilled over its banks. Gullies overflowed. Even neighborhoods far from a creek or bayou flooded." Houston has received more than 40 inches of rain in the past weekend—close to the average annual rainfall for the region of 49.77 inches—and the recovery effort will be extraordinary. "We need to recognize it will be a new normal, a new and different normal for this entire region," said Texas Governor Greg Abbott.



To assist those affected by Hurricane Harvey, the ASIS Crisis Management and Business Continuity Council put together a list of resources related to disaster preparedness and response. Security Management will also continue to provide updates and analysis on the storm and the recovery effort.



While rain continues to fall in southeast Texas and draw comparisons to Hurricane Katrina, there is one bright spot: communication networks are holding up better. "While connectivity was almost completely lost in Rockport, Texas, which was hit hardest by the storm, the Federal Communications Commission says just 4 percent of the 7,804 cites in Harvey's path were wiped out, affecting 148,565 people," WIRED reports. "By contrast, more than 1,000 cell sites were knocked out during Katrina, preventing millions of calls from going through."



A digital security company identified a likely state-sponsored cyber spying campaign against Indian and Pakistani entities involved in regional security issues, Reuters reports. "The campaign appeared to be the work of several groups, but tactics and techniques used suggest that the groups were operating with 'similar goals or under the same sponsor,' probably a nation state," according to a report provided by Symantec.

