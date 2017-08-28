Harvey Devastation, Myanmar Conflict, Military Equipment to Police, and More

Houston and South Texas were walloped by Hurricane Harvey this weekend with the initial landfall and subsequent tornadoes devastating small coastal towns and the continuous deluge of rainfall causing widespread flooding throughout the region. Parts of Houston have received 30 inches of rain over the past three days with no end in sight, overflowing rivers and causing the emergency release of water from two reservoirs. More than 30,000 people are expected to be displaced by the floods as people continue to evacuate due to fast-rising water in homes and neighborhoods. Emergency services have also been overwhelmed, with officials encouraging people to only call in for life-threatening emergencies. Countless stories have emerged of neighbors rescuing each other with boats, dump trucks, and inflatable pool toys. The National Weather Service estimates that some areas may get up to 50 inches of rain. More than 82,000 homes were without power last night, and hospitals have begun emergency evacuations. Houston’s two airports have been closed for days, and several oil refineries have been shuttered, disrupting the nation’s energy industry.

