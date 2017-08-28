Harvey Devastation, Myanmar Conflict, Military Equipment to Police, and More Harvey Devastation, Myanmar Conflict, Military Equipment to Police, and More 8/28/2017 by Lilly Chapa ASISSMArticleBodyHouston and South Texas were walloped by Hurricane Harvey this weekend with the initial landfall and subsequent tornadoes devastating small coastal towns and the continuous deluge of rainfall causing widespread flooding throughout the region. Parts of Houston have received 30 inches of rain over the past three days with no end in sight, overflowing rivers and causing the emergency release of water from two reservoirs. More than 30,000 people are expected to be displaced by the floods as people continue to evacuate due to fast-rising water in homes and neighborhoods. Emergency services have also been overwhelmed, with officials encouraging people to only call in for life-threatening emergencies. Countless stories have emerged of neighbors rescuing each other with boats, dump trucks, and inflatable pool toys. The National Weather Service estimates that some areas may get up to 50 inches of rain. More than 82,000 homes were without power last night, and hospitals have begun emergency evacuations. Houston’s two airports have been closed for days, and several oil refineries have been shuttered, disrupting the nation’s energy industry. More than 100 were killed and 4,000 were evacuated from Myanmar due to clashes between the government and Rohingya insurgents this weekend Rohingya—the Muslim minority in Buddhist Myanmar—has faced restrictions and tensions with the majority population in the country, creating an environment for extremism to grow. On Friday, insurgents attacked 30 police stations throughout the country, causing a flare-up of clashes over the weekend. While the country is arranging for the evacuation of non-Muslim residents who are cooperating with the government, Rohingya in the midst of the violence have tried to flee to Bangladesh but have been turned away. President Trump is expected to restore a controversial military equipment sharing program that would provide heavy-duty equipment such as large-caliber weapons and grenade launchers to local police departments. Former President Barack Obama had limited the program in 2015, prohibiting the transfer of weaponized vehicles, large-caliber ammunition, riot gear, and explosives. Trump’s expected executive order will reverse the policy in order to ensure officers have the tools they need to reduce crime, according to The New York Times.In other news, President Trump pardoned controversial Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was in legal trouble for his extreme methods of cracking down on illegal immigration. Antifa and anarchists attacked a peaceful right-wing rally in Berkeley yesterday afternoon. India and China are on the road to peace after India withdrew its troops from a disputed region along China’s border this weekend. In the latest waves of White House departures, several people serving on the U.S. National Infrastructure Advisory Council resigned due to President Trump’s response to the Charlottesville, Virginia, attack. Here’s how some universities are dealing with cybersecurity as a new school year starts.