Hackers Hold Schools Ransom, Russia Meddled in Brexit, NSA Software Flaw Stockpile Publicized, and More

​Hackers are preying on schools’ lack of cybersecurity to threaten students or demand personal identifying information, NBC reports. In some cases, hackers will threaten to release sensitive student information unless a ransom is paid, but in other instances, the threats are more chilling. One school in Montana received messages from an anonymous person threatening the graphic ways they planned to kill students—a ploy to call attention to their demands for a ransom in exchange for not releasing students’ social security numbers, phone numbers, and addresses. The hackers also had access to all of the school’s security cameras. That school ultimately decided to not pay the ransom, and is still unsure whether the personal information will be released. The FBI and U.S. Department of Education continue to encourage schools to make cybersecurity a mandatory part of each year’s budget.



Russia appears to have used social media to influence the U.K.’s Brexit referendum, based on research of some 150,000 Russia-based Twitter accounts. Nearly 45,000 tweets were sent within 48 hours of the day of the vote, encouraging the U.K. to leave the European Union. Brexit-based tweets dropped off to near-zero almost immediately after the referendum, the researchers found. The activity bears resemblance to how Russians used social media ahead of the United States’ presidential election last year. Other emerging reports note that Facebook may have been used to push Brexit propaganda by Russians as well.