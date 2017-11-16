Hackers Hold Schools Ransom, Russia Meddled in Brexit, NSA Software Flaw Stockpile Publicized, and More Hackers Hold Schools Ransom, Russia Meddled in Brexit, NSA Software Flaw Stockpile Publicized, and More 11/16/2017 by Lilly Chapa ASISSMArticleBodyHackers are preying on schools’ lack of cybersecurity to threaten students or demand personal identifying information, NBC reports. In some cases, hackers will threaten to release sensitive student information unless a ransom is paid, but in other instances, the threats are more chilling. One school in Montana received messages from an anonymous person threatening the graphic ways they planned to kill students—a ploy to call attention to their demands for a ransom in exchange for not releasing students’ social security numbers, phone numbers, and addresses. The hackers also had access to all of the school’s security cameras. That school ultimately decided to not pay the ransom, and is still unsure whether the personal information will be released. The FBI and U.S. Department of Education continue to encourage schools to make cybersecurity a mandatory part of each year’s budget.Russia appears to have used social media to influence the U.K.’s Brexit referendum, based on research of some 150,000 Russia-based Twitter accounts. Nearly 45,000 tweets were sent within 48 hours of the day of the vote, encouraging the U.K. to leave the European Union. Brexit-based tweets dropped off to near-zero almost immediately after the referendum, the researchers found. The activity bears resemblance to how Russians used social media ahead of the United States’ presidential election last year. Other emerging reports note that Facebook may have been used to push Brexit propaganda by Russians as well.The Trump administration is making transparent the rules used to decide whether to disclose or keep secret software flaws that can be used as digital weapons. After years of frustration about the cloaking of the process—which raised concerns that the National Security Agency was stockpiling software flaws to use against foreign targets—the public release of the charter is intended to show the public how the government weighs the risks and benefits of disclosure versus retaining flaws. In other news, war-gaming competitions have grown as a way to seek out cybersecurity talent. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency is calling for a national security shakeup in outer space. Stories have emerged of the difficulty women face when working in the national security field. President Trump’s Department of Homeland Security nominee is facing a conflict of interest. A Lamborghini gifted to Pope Francis as a new popemobile will instead be auctioned off nd the proceeds used to help female victims of ISIS. Madagascar continues to struggle with a plague outbreak. A Baltimore homicide detective is in grave condition after being shot in the head.