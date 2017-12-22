Hackers Find DoD Vulnerabilities, Gun Sales on the Internet, Security increased for Egypt’s Christmas, and More Hackers Find DoD Vulnerabilities, Gun Sales on the Internet, Security increased for Egypt’s Christmas, and More 12/22/2017 by Flora Szatkowski ASISSMArticleBodyHackers found a critical vulnerability in a U.S. Air Force public website that let them access the Defense Department's unclassified internal network. Fortunately, it was part of the Hack the Air Force 2.0 bug bounty event, in which non-Air Force hackers sought vulnerabilities in 300 public websites. At the end of the nine-hour day, the Air Force paid out $26,883 in bounties and triaged each of the 55 reported vulnerabilities, reported FedScoop.The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) released a report on the availability of firearms on the Internet. GAO agents attempted to purchase firearms from Dark Web and Surface Web marketplaces. Agents made seven attempts to purchase firearms on the Dark Web; two were successful. Specifically, GAO agents purchased and received an AR-15 rifle and an Uzi that the seller said was modified so that it would fire automatically. Tests performed on the Surface Web demonstrated that private sellers GAO contacted on gun forums and other classified ads were unwilling to sell a firearm to an individual who appeared to be prohibited from possessing one. Close to a quarter-million security forces will protect Christmas celebrations throughout Egypt next week, following a series of church and mosque bombings that rocked the country earlier this year, reported the Christian Post. Some 2,626 churches across the country will be under protection. Security officers will also be deployed to parks and popular tourist sites. Safety measures will include CCTV and metal detector systems at houses of worship.South Korean President Moon Jae-in visited Jecheon on Friday following the deadly fire that killed at least 29 people, most of them taking a sauna. Anger mounted at reports of shoddy building construction, broken doors, and other problems that may have contributed to the deaths. Organizers called off a leg of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games torch relay in Jecheon due to the tragedy, reports the CBC. In other news, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration announced on that privately operated drones could not come within 400 feet of the boundaries around Department of Energy national labs involved with nuclear research: Hanford Site in Washington state, Pantex Site in Texas, Los Alamos National Labs in New Mexico, Idaho National Labs, the Savannah River National Lab in South Carolina, and the Y-12 National Security Site in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. A man entered the University of Cincinnati Medical Center's emergency psychiatric services department Wednesday afternoon and began firing shots, injuring a hospital security officer before dying of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said Thursday it will suspend nonhazardous bioterrorism tests slated to start in February along the Oklahoma-Kansas border following a public outcry and opposition from area tribes.This is the final morning security brief for 2017. We will resume the briefs on January 2, 2018. Happy Holidays to everyone.