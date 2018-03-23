Gunman Takes Hostages In France, Washington Prepares For March For Our Lives, Europe Prepares To Take Action Against Russia

​​A gunman took hostages at a supermarket in Trѐbes, France, after opening fire and claiming to be acting on behalf of the Islamic State. “Shots were heard, a man appears to be holed up in a supermarket, probably with hostages,” said Prime Minister Édouard Philippe as reported by The New York Times. “A police operation is underway.” Authorities are referring to the incident as a terrorist attack, but have not made a firm connection between the gunman and the Islamic State.



Washington, D.C., is preparing for as many as 500,000 people to participate in the March for Our Lives on Saturday. The demonstration is designed to push politicians to take action to prevent school shootings, and was largely organized by survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, earlier this year.



In a confession video recorded hours before his death, CNN reports that the Austin bomber showed no remorse for his actions which killed two people and injured several others. Authorities discovered the video by Mark Anthony Conditt, 23, who blew himself up inside his SUV after being cornered by law enforcement.



The European Union will take further actions against Russia to punish it for using a nerve agent against a former Russian spy and his daughter who were living in England. The EU recalled its ambassador to Moscow and Reuters reports that it is “preparing a series of additional national measures in the coming days, including the expulsion of Russian officials by some member states.”



U.S. President Donald Trump fired National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster and will replace him with John Bolton, a former UN ambassador under former president George W. Bush. “By tapping Bolton, who has called for preemptive strikes against North Korea, Trump is sending a message to the regime, telling them that they should come out to talks in order to avoid such drastic military backlash,” said Kim Sung-han, a former South Korean vice foreign minister who is now dean of Korea University’s Graduate School of International Studies, in an interview with The Washington Post.

