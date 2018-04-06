Guatemala Volcano Erupts, Stoneman Douglas High School Resource Officer Opens Up, Facebook Sharing Agreements Revealed

​Guatemala’s Fuego volcano violently erupted, killing at least 25 people as it spewed rock, gas, and ash on Sunday. “Fast-moving flows hit villages, killing people inside their homes,” the BBC reports. “Hundreds were injured and many are missing. The country’s main airport is closed.”



Months after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, former school resource officer Scot Peterson opened up to The Washington Post about the shooting and reconciling with media coverage that called him a “coward” for not engaging the gunman. “How can they keep saying I did nothing?” Peterson asked. “I’m getting on the radio to call in the shooting. I’m locking down the school. I’m clearing kids out of the courtyard. They have the video and the call logs. The evidence is sitting right there.”



Facebook made agreements with phone and device makers to share the social media users’ personal information. “The deals allowed Facebook to expand its reach and let device makers offer customers popular features of the social network, such as messaging, ‘like’ buttons, and address books,” according to The New York Times. “But the partnerships, whose scope has not previously been reported, raise concerns about the company’s privacy protections and compliance with a 2011 consent decree with the Federal Trade Commission.”



A suicide bomber on a motorcycle killed at least eight people near a gathering of Muslim clerics in Afghanistan after they’d issued a fatwa against suicide bombings. “More than 2,000 religious scholars from across the country began meeting on Sunday at the Loya Jirga tent, denouncing years of conflict,” Reuters reports. “They issued a fatwa, or religious ruling, outlawing suicide bombings and demanding that Taliban militants restore peace to allow foreign troops to leave.”

