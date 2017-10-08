Guam Attack Plan, China Acquisition Shaky, Mayor’s Security Questioned, Data Breach Settlement

​A North Korean plan to fire four missiles near the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam will be ready for Kim Jong Un's consideration in days, North Korean state media reported, as an unprecedented exchange of military threats between Washington and Pyongyang intensifies. The intermediate-range missiles would be fired east and over Japan before landing around 18 to 25 miles off the coast of the tiny island if the plan is implemented, according to state-run media. Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson stressed diplomacy and reassured Americans that they could "sleep well at night," while U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis said North Korea risked "the end of its regime and the destruction of its people" if it did not "stand down," The New York Times reports.



The proposed acquisition of U.S. aluminum-product maker Aleris Corp. by the Chinese company Zhongwang USA is at risk over national-security concerns raised by U.S. officials, who are increasing scrutiny of takeovers of American companies by Chinese buyers. Aleris and Zhongwang USA withdrew a notice seeking approval of the transaction from the U.S. Treasury Department's Committee on Foreign Investment, with Aleris saying in a regulatory filing on Wednesday that there can be no assurance the deal will be approved, leaving the deal in limbo. Either party can pull out of the merger before it expires at the end of the month.



Salt Lake City residents are raising concerns after learning how much it costs for Mayor Jackie Biskupski to have a security detail, according to news reports. The Deseret News reports that the city pays $163,000 annually to protect Biskupski. A local resident read a letter to the Salt Lake City Council at a recent meeting concerning the mayor's security, which said that the cost for providing two bodyguards to protect one person seemed unreasonably high.

