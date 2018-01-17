Global Risk 2018, CIA Officer Arrested, Florida Hospital Security, Mediterranean Security Partnership

ASISSMArticleBody

China's challenge to United States for world dominance, a geopolitical accident that leads to international conflict, and economic warfare to control the technology marketplace are three of the top 10 risks to global security in 2018, according to a recent report by the Eurasia Group, a political risk assessment firm.

A former CIA officer suspected by investigators of helping China dismantle U.S. spying operations and identify informants has been arrested, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday. The collapse of the spy network was one of the American government's worst intelligence failures in recent years, The New York Times reports. The arrest of the former officer, Jerry Chun Shing Lee, capped an intense FBI inquiry that began around 2012, two years after the CIA began losing its informants in China.

Florida Hospital plans to deploy gunpowder-sniffing canines as part of its beefed-up security force across its eight Central Florida campuses. The hospital system has invested $3.5 million in bolstering its security measures since the Pulse nightclub shooting. With the improvements, Florida Hospital now has 2,500 cameras installed across its Central Florida facilities. It has equipped the security guards with metal detectors, and by late April it is launching a mass notification system for all employees, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

The leaders of Cyprus, Greece, and Jordan pledged a new partnership Tuesday with tighter cooperation on fighting terrorism, and rallied international support for countries hosting hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing the war in Syria. Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades said that recent three-way talks with Jordan's King Abdullah II and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras were aimed to jointly bolster security in the eastern Mediterranean, ABC News reports.