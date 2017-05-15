Global Malware Attack Continues, Laptop Ban Still Under Debate, Judges Hear Arguments on Trump’s Travel Ban, and More

A global malware attack that began last Friday is expected to escalate as the work week begins, according to The Guardian, with Europol predicting that the number of victims in the public and private sector was likely to grow. The attack took the form of ransomware called WannaCry and shut down "200,000 computers in more than 150 countries" in the first few days after it was launched, says Reuters. Victims--including the Russian Interior Ministry, Telefonica (a Spanish telecom firm), and the National Health Service in the United Kingdom—were ordered to pay $300 in bitcoin to gain access to their computer systems, according to The Washington Post. This morning, Microsoft blamed the U.S. government for its role in the attack after news emerged that the malware used a software exploit developed by the U.S. National Security Agency, writes Business Insider. Microsoft President Brad Smith released a statement saying "This attack provides yet another example of why the stockpiling of vulnerabilities by governments is such a problem. This is an emerging pattern in 2017. We have seen vulnerabilities stored by the CIA show up on WikiLeaks, and now this vulnerability stolen from the NSA has affected customers around the world. Repeatedly, exploits in the hands of governments have leaked into the public domain and caused widespread damage."

