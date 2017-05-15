Global Malware Attack Continues, Laptop Ban Still Under Debate, Judges Hear Arguments on Trump’s Travel Ban, and More Global Malware Attack Continues, Laptop Ban Still Under Debate, Judges Hear Arguments on Trump’s Travel Ban, and More 5/15/2017 by Teresa Anderson ASISSMArticleBodyA global malware attack that began last Friday is expected to escalate as the work week begins, according to The Guardian, with Europol predicting that the number of victims in the public and private sector was likely to grow. The attack took the form of ransomware called WannaCry and shut down "200,000 computers in more than 150 countries" in the first few days after it was launched, says Reuters. Victims--including the Russian Interior Ministry, Telefonica (a Spanish telecom firm), and the National Health Service in the United Kingdom—were ordered to pay $300 in bitcoin to gain access to their computer systems, according to The Washington Post. This morning, Microsoft blamed the U.S. government for its role in the attack after news emerged that the malware used a software exploit developed by the U.S. National Security Agency, writes Business Insider. Microsoft President Brad Smith released a statement saying "This attack provides yet another example of why the stockpiling of vulnerabilities by governments is such a problem. This is an emerging pattern in 2017. We have seen vulnerabilities stored by the CIA show up on WikiLeaks, and now this vulnerability stolen from the NSA has affected customers around the world. Repeatedly, exploits in the hands of governments have leaked into the public domain and caused widespread damage."Officials from the United States and the European Union will meet on Wednesday to discuss airline security in general and "the possible extension of a ban on passengers carrying laptops in aircraft cabins," according to Reuters. The United States is concerned that a bomb could be concealed in electronic devices. The European Union fears that lithium-ion batteries stored in checked baggage could cause a fire.The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit will hear arguments today over U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban. This is the second federal court to review the issue over the past few weeks. Last week, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit heard arguments on the ban. The issue is expected to go before country's highest court, the U.S. Supreme Court. "Arguing that the United States needed to tighten national security measures, Trump's attempt to limit travel was one of his first major acts in office. The fate of the ban is one indication of whether [Trump] can carry out his promises to be tough on immigration and national security," writes Reuters.In other news: North Korea announced today that it has successfully conducted a missile test and will continue to conduct tests in defiance of U.N. Security Council directives; the highest court in the U.S. state of Ohio has ruled that a warrantless search of a high school student's unattended backpack was justified to keep schools safe; and Italy's highest court has upheld a 16-year prison term for the captain of the Costa Concordia which sank in shallow water in 2012, killing 32 people.