Georgia Elections Cybersecurity Vulnerabilities, Six Arrested in Plot Against French President, Facebook Bans Accounts Georgia Elections Cybersecurity Vulnerabilities, Six Arrested in Plot Against French President, Facebook Bans Accounts on Eve of U.S. Midterms, and More 11/6/2018 by Holly Gilbert Stowell ASISSMArticleBodyAn analysis by investigative site ProPublica found that the state of Georgia was still patching vulnerabilities to its elections infrastructure after it had claimed the system was secure. A tipster originally told party officials he had found "gaping holes in the state's voter information website." Any intruder who knew how to bypass the site's security could gain access to a "range of information," including sensitive operating system details and information on other voters. "It was also possible to view a voter's driver's license, partial Social Security number, and address," according to the article. A voter shared his credentials with ProPublica so it could further explore the issues, but software fixes were made the same evening ProPublica tried to gain access.Six people were arrested for allegedly planning an attack against French President Emmanuel Macron, Reuters reports. "The source said French security services arrested the six on Tuesday on suspicion of undertaking an 'imprecise and loosely-formed' plan for 'violent action' against the president." The arrests took place in three separate parts of France, and a French TV channel reported all six members were part of the far-right, though Reuters could not independently confirm that claim.Social media companies are on "high alert" for foreign interference in the elections, USA Today reports. Facebook removed several accounts on Monday night for suspicious activity after tips from law enforcement. The accounts—30 on Facebook and 85 on Instagram—were "engaging in coordinated activity in French, English, and Russian, raising the possibility that foreign actors are attempting to meddle on the eve of the U.S. midterm elections." Facebook said in a blog post it didn't know how many people had interacted with the accounts or whether they had foreign ties.In other news, Twitter suspended more than 1.2 million accounts for promoting terrorism between August 2015 and the end of 2017. Two members of Russia's parliament are in the United States as part of an international delegation to monitor the midterm elections, a practice that dates back to 2004. The trial for alleged Mexican drug kingpin "El Chapo" Guzman begins today in Brooklyn, New York, amidst tight security measures. And a security guard at a McDonald's in Salt Lake City, Utah, was charged with using excessive force while removing a customer from the property.