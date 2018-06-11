Georgia Elections Cybersecurity Vulnerabilities, Six Arrested in Plot Against French President, Facebook Bans Accounts

​An analysis by investigative site ProPublica found that the state of Georgia was still patching vulnerabilities to its elections infrastructure after it had claimed the system was secure. A tipster originally told party officials he had found "gaping holes in the state's voter information website." Any intruder who knew how to bypass the site's security could gain access to a "range of information," including sensitive operating system details and information on other voters. "It was also possible to view a voter's driver's license, partial Social Security number, and address," according to the article. A voter shared his credentials with ProPublica so it could further explore the issues, but software fixes were made the same evening ProPublica tried to gain access.



Six people were arrested for allegedly planning an attack against French President Emmanuel Macron, Reuters reports. "The source said French security services arrested the six on Tuesday on suspicion of undertaking an 'imprecise and loosely-formed' plan for 'violent action' against the president." The arrests took place in three separate parts of France, and a French TV channel reported all six members were part of the far-right, though Reuters could not independently confirm that claim.

