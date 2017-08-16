G-7 Security Summit, Nuclear Power Risks, Mudslide Emergency Response, Lincoln Memorial Vandalized G-7 Security Summit, Nuclear Power Risks, Mudslide Emergency Response, and more 8/16/2017 by Mark Tarallo ASISSMArticleBodyItaly will host a summit meeting of Group of Seven interior ministers that will focus on security issues in the fall. Italian officials said Tuesday that the meeting is being organized at the request of Italy's G-7 partners: Canada, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan and the United States, according to news reports. Italy currently holds the rotating helm of the G-7 industrialized nations.The decline of the U.S. nuclear power industry puts America's security at risk, according to a report being released Tuesday by the Energy Futures Initiative, led by former U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz. The report, which was obtained by Bloomberg News, calls for greater federal investment in a secure commercial atomic power sector that keeps uranium-processing technology away from terrorists and other bad actors as well as supports nuclear-powered U.S. Navy vessels.Rescuers have recovered over 300 bodies following Monday's deadly mudslide on the outskirts of Sierra Leone's capital, the country's tourism minister said Wednesday. According to local news reports, 297 bodies have been brought to the overwhelmed city morgue at the Connaught Hospital. A further seven bodies were found at the site on Wednesday morning, raising the death toll to 304 people. Around 600 people are still unaccounted for after heavy rains struck the Regent district in the early hours of Monday morning, causing torrents of mud to wash down Mount Sugar Loaf about five miles outside the capital Freetown.The U.S. Lincoln Memorial was vandalized with red spray paint Tuesday, authorities said. At about 4:30 a.m., graffiti was found on a column at the memorial, National Park Service representatives said. The graffiti was difficult to read, but appeared to say "[expletive] law," according to the park service. Additional graffiti that couldn't be read was found in silver spray paint on a Smithsonian sign in the 1400 block of Constitution Avenue, according to officials.