G-7 Security Summit, Nuclear Power Risks, Mudslide Emergency Response, Lincoln Memorial Vandalized

Rescuers have recovered over 300 bodies following Monday's deadly mudslide on the outskirts of Sierra Leone's capital, the country's tourism minister said Wednesday. According to local news reports, 297 bodies have been brought to the overwhelmed city morgue at the Connaught Hospital. A further seven bodies were found at the site on Wednesday morning, raising the death toll to 304 people. Around 600 people are still unaccounted for after heavy rains struck the Regent district in the early hours of Monday morning, causing torrents of mud to wash down Mount Sugar Loaf about five miles outside the capital Freetown.