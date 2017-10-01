Ft. Lauderdale Shooter Appears in Federal Court, Email Privacy Act Reintroduced, Confirmation Hearing for Trump’s Pick to H Ft. Lauderdale Shooter Appears in Federal Court, Email Privacy Act Reintroduced, Confirmation Hearing for Trump’s Pick to Head DHS, and More 1/10/2017 by Holly Gilbert Stowell ASISSMArticleBodyFederal officials have so far found no ties linking Esteban Santiago, the shooter who killed five people at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood airport last week, with terrorism. The 26 year-old Iraq war veteran appeared in U.S. federal court on Monday and was read the charges he is facing, which could possibly bring the death penalty.The U.S. House of Representatives is considering a bill that would require law enforcement to obtain a warrant to seize emails and other cloud communications that are more than 180 days old. The bill, the Email Privacy Act, was reintroduced Monday, and "aims to fix a loophole in the Electronic Communications Privacy Act that allows the government to search without warrant email and other electronic communications older than 180 days, stored on servers of third-party service providers such as Google and Yahoo," PC World reports.Wired released an article on three questions the publication wants Congress to ask General John Kelly, U.S. President-Elect Donald Trump's pick for heading the Department of Homeland Security. Kelly's confirmation hearing with the Senate Homeland Security Committee is today.In other news, the United States is increasing its support for Turkish military operations in Syria, aiding the nation's battle against Islamic State militants. The FBI is probing ties between Best Buy's "Geek Squad"–the store's sales representatives–and child pornography those workers find on customers' hard drives. And for Pokemon Go in China, it's a no-go. China rejects rolling out the popular smartphone game, citing privacy and security concerns.