Ft. Lauderdale Shooter Appears in Federal Court, Email Privacy Act Reintroduced, Confirmation Hearing for Trump’s Pick to H

​​Federal officials have so far found no ties linking Esteban Santiago, the shooter who killed five people at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood airport last week, with terrorism. The 26 year-old Iraq war veteran appeared in U.S. federal cour​​t on Monday and was read the charges he is facing, which could possibly bring the death penalty.



The U.S. House of Representatives is considering a bill that would require law enforcement to obtain a warrant to seize emails and other cloud communications that are more than 180 days old. The bill, the Email Privacy Act, was reintroduced Monday, and "aims to fix a loophole in the Electronic Communications Privacy Act that allows the government to search without warrant email and other electronic communications older than 180 days, stored on servers of third-party service providers such as Google and Yahoo," PC World reports.

