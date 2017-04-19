Fresno Active Shooter, Diplomatic Security Post, Pentagon Defense Testing, Rhode Island Cybersecurity Fresno Active Shooter, Diplomatic Security Post, Pentagon Defense Testing, and more 4/19/2017 by Mark Tarallo ASISSMArticleBodyA man shot and killed three people in downtown Fresno on Tuesday before surrendering to authorities. According to local police, the suspect was identified as Kori Ali Muhammad, a man who was wanted in connection with the shooting death of a security guard outside a motel on Thursday. The gunfire erupted Tuesday morning in the 300 block of North Van Ness Avenue. Within a minute, 16 shots were fired, and three people killed. President Donald Trump has yet to nominate the State Department official who oversees diplomatic security abroad, and some members of Congress are pressuring him to do so. "We do need all hands on deck, given the many evolving threats we face," said Rep. Ed Royce (R-CA), the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. "I hope a nominee for assistant secretary will be put forward soon." More than three dozen State Department leadership jobs remain unfilled.The Pentagon will conduct two high-stakes tests in May of its ability to shoot down missiles launched out of North Korea. One of the measures will involve test-firing an upgraded missile, which has only been tested once before, off a Navy ship, a defense official told CNN. The second test will examine the military's ability to shoot down a future North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile that could threaten the United States. That test involves long-range ground-based interceptor missiles based in Alaska and California. Gov. Gina Raimondo on Tuesday announced the appointment of Rhode Island's first cybersecurity officer. Mike Steinmetz will serve as the Governor's principal policy advisor on cybersecurity and will be charged with developing and implementing a comprehensive statewide cybersecurity strategy. Steinmetz will also serve as the state's homeland security advisor.