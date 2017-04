Fresno Active Shooter, Diplomatic Security Post, Pentagon Defense Testing, Rhode Island Cybersecurity

The Pentagon will conduct two high-stakes tests in May of its ability to shoot down missiles launched out of North Korea . One of the measures will involve test-firing an upgraded missile, which has only been tested once before, off a Navy ship, a defense official told CNN. The second test will examine the military's ability to shoot down a future North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile that could threaten the United States. That test involves long-range ground-based interceptor missiles based in Alaska and California.