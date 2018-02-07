French Jailbreak, International Information Sharing, Mexican Elections, and More French Jailbreak, International Information Sharing, Mexican Elections, and More 7/2/2018 by Flora Szatkowski ASISSMArticleBodyOn Sunday, a French prisoner made a spectacular jailbreak with the help of three heavily armed accomplices who landed in a courtyard in a helicopter and flew out with him on board, reports the Telegraph. Redoine Faid was being visited by his brother in Réau prison in the Paris region when the men burst into the room on Sunday morning and extracted him. A third man waited in the helicopter to watch over the pilot, a flight instructor whose aircraft the men hijacked in a nearby airfield. Faid was serving 25 years in Réau prison for his part in a botched 2010 cash-transport van robbery that he masterminded. The helicopter was found near Charles de Gaulle airport to the northeast of the city. A huge manhunt has been launched to track them down.The U.S. Internal Revenue Service announced a global partnership with the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and the Netherlands that will focus on information and technology sharing, cooperation on criminal and financial investigations, cybercrime, and the rising use of cryptocurrencies, reports FCW. According to Don Fort, chief of the IRS criminal investigation division, the group will explore ways to share data on financial crimes as well as technologies to better track global criminal financial and tax schemes and assist in specific criminal investigations. "One of the primary focuses was tackling the professional enablers, which was a common theme and threat to each of our countries," says Fort. "Continuing the fight, combatting global offshore tax evasion…we are interested in all aspects of that chain."To combat a crime wave that includes drug-running and human organ smuggling that siphons money into terrorism, 16 West African states have launched an unprecedented data-sharing plan to fight illegal activity, reports Africa News. The plan aims to set up a cybernet where national police forces will pool information on wanted individuals, criminal records, illegal weapons, and stolen cars and documents. It brings together 15 members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) plus Mauritania. Known as the West Africa Police Information System (WAPIS), the EU-funded program has been in the works for several years and will ultimately be connected to Interpol's global criminal databases.Left-wing candidate Andrés Manuel López Obrador has claimed victory in Mexico's presidential election, saying "profound change" is coming, reports the BBC. The ex-Mexico City mayor, known by his initials Amlo, has pledged to tackle corruption. His rivals have conceded in a defeat for the main parties. ABC News reports that more than 100 people have been killed in connection with Mexico's elections on Sunday, according to a study conducted by the Mexico City-based consulting firm Etellekt, an unprecedented level of violence fueled by the country's powerful drug cartels. Local politicians have borne the brunt of the brutality as criminal organizations in regions where the cartels have largely replaced the government as the dominant force in public life fight to place candidates loyal to their interests into office. Between the opening of candidate registration in September and the close of campaigning on Wednesday, the study recorded 132 political assassinations, including many candidates or pre-candidates, as well as dozens of additional assaults, kidnappings, and threats. The vast majority of murders were related to local elections; the tally comprised of 105 municipal-level cases, 26 state-level cases and one federal-level case.In other news, police in Jamaica have pledged extra security for returning residents after the murder of five British and Canadian retirees on the Caribbean island. Nine refugees, including six children, have been injured after a man went on a stabbing rampage at a 3-year-old's birthday party at an Idaho apartment complex. Riot police in Turkey fired tear gas and beat some of the LGBTI activists who gathered for a Pride march in Istanbul that had been banned by authorities for the fourth year in a row. A suicide bombing in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad has killed at least 19 people, most of them members of the country's Sikh minority. Awtar Singh Khalsa, the only Sikh candidate running in upcoming parliamentary elections, was among the dead. The "spider man" who found fame earlier this year after scaling an apartment building to save a young boy dangling from a balcony, has started his new life as a firefighter in the Paris fire brigade.