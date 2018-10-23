Fraudulent Dead Sea Scrolls Removed, Violent Afghan Elections, U.K.-U.S. Cyber Agreement, and More

Five Dead Sea scrolls will be removed from display at the Museum of the Bible, located in Washington, D.C., after an independent analysis determined that the characteristics of the scrolls were “inconsistent with ancient origin,” according to a statement from the museum. Sixteen Dead Sea Scrolls in the museum’s collection were tested. The scrolls are part of an ancient collection of biblical texts dating back 2,000 years, discovered in caves in the Judean Desert in the 1940s and 1950s. “While the spectacular find continues to be studied by archaeologists, some forgeries have made their way into the antiquities market,” CBS News reports.

As attacks on polling stations took place over the weekend during Afghanistan’s parliamentary elections, a Pentagon spokesman said that “ANDSF security is working,” referring to the Afghanistan National Defense and Security Forces. “By all accounts, our assessment in the South Asia strategy is working,” Colonel Rob Manning told reporters at the Pentagon on Monday. “Manning also noted that election-related attacks in Afghanistan were down two-thirds from the 2010 elections. That was the deadliest year of the war, with over 700 coalition casualties,” Defense One reported. Despite the decline in violence, 10 Afghan parliamentary candidates have been assassinated since the elections season began, and an insider attack in Kandahar province last week wounded an American brigadier general and killed a prominent Afghan police chief.

As a show of commitment to cooperating on issues of cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, U.K. and U.S. officials, along with partners from the tech industry, will sign an accord today iterating their partnership, Dark Reading reports. "The U.K and U.S. are committed to a framework for dialogue and cooperation in the field of Cyber and Artificial Intelligence to ensure that this special relationship remains the world leading partnership for cyber security, defence and Artificial Intelligence,” according to the document. The agreement will be signed today at the Atlantic Future Forum, being held aboard the U.K. Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, currently anchored in New York Harbor.