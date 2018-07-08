Frankfurt Terminal Evacuated, Six People Arrested in Drone Attack, Chicago Homicide Spike, and More

​​​Frankfurt Airport briefly evacuated a terminal this morning after security was breached. "Police stopped passengers from boarding flights and cleared out the security zone of Area A of Terminal 1 of the international airport around 12:30 p.m. local time. The lockdown was lifted two hours later, with police announcing airport operations resuming as normal," Business Insider reports. Security footage showed people "streaming" out of the terminal during the evacuation. According to the article, it was unclear whether one or multiple people breached the security checkpoint.



Six people have been arrested in the attempted drone attack on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Saturday, CNN reports. At least two of the detainees were known to law enforcement—one suspect was previously arrested during the 2014 anti-government protests; the other alleged attacker had an arrest warrant out for his involvement in an August 2017 military base attack in Valencia. "Venezuela's communications minister said Sunday the assassination plot was planned at least six months ago, according to an exclusive interview with Russian state-run media agency Sputnik," CNN reports. Saturday's attempted attack was thwarted by the military, which was able to send one drone off course; the other unmanned vehicle lost control, and crashed and exploded on the first floor of an apartment building.



Chicago experienced a bout of 75 homicides over the weekend, with victims ranging in age from 11 to 62 years old. According to the Chicago Tribune, "As of Friday, at least 1,700 people have been shot in the city this year, fewer than the last two years at this time when violence hit record levels in the city but well above other recent years." To date, there have been at least 300 homicides, according to data from the Tribune.



IBM has launched four X-Force Red Labs to combat ATM hacking and attacks on other devices, the company announced at the Black Hat conference in Las Vegas on Monday. The X-Force Red facilities—due to open this year in the United States, Australia, and England—will "test and improve the security of devices including ATMs," ZDNet reports. "The team will evaluate the physical protections of ATMs, networks, and computer system security, hacking into ATMs in order to uncover security holes and vulnerabilities before threat actors on the street do. Since last year, IBM's penetration testing team has experienced a 300 percent increase in ATM testing requests, according to the article.



Wells Fargo revealed in a regulatory filing that it has set aside $8 million to compensate customers affected by a glitch in its mortgage modification system, CNN Money reports. Reuters first reported the news on Friday that a calculation error in Wells Fargo's loan modification tool affected hundreds of customers, some of whom eventually lost their homes. "About 625 customers were incorrectly denied a loan modification or were not offered one even though they were qualified, according to the filing. In about 400 cases, the customers were ultimately foreclosed upon," according to CNN Money.

