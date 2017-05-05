France Prepares For Final Round Of Votes, TSA Issues Vehicle-Ramming Warning, DHS Warns Congress About Mobile Device Threat

​​As France prepares for the final round of voting in its presidential election this weekend, Muslims express fear about the future of the country as the campaign between far-right Front National Marine Le Pen and independent Emmanuel Macron has seen "heated exchanges over Islam and national identity," The Guardian reports. "Tolerance does exist in France, but sometimes it seems those who are against tolerance shout the loudest and get the most airtime," said Hanane Charrihi, a Muslim woman living near Paris who spoke to The Guardian.



The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) issued a new security alert warning U.S. trucking companies and drivers about the use of stolen vehicles to ram into targets. The report, obtained by CBS News, suggests "drivers and staff who remain alert to potential threats and report suspicious activities to appropriate authorities are the most effective measures of detecting acts of terrorism by a commercial vehicle."



The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sent Congress a report, warning members about threats to their mobile device security. Mandated by the Cybersecurity Act of 2015, the Study on Mobile Device Security found that "threats to the mobile device ecosystem are growing, but also that the security of mobile computing is improving," said Dr. Robert Griffin, acting undersecretary for science and technology. The report included several recommendations to help the federal government keep pace with current and emerging threats, including adopting a framework for mobile device security based on existing standards and practices, establishing a new program in mobile threat information sharing to address mobile malware and vulnerabilities, and enhancing Federal Information Security Modernization Act metrics to focus on securing mobile devices, applications, and network infrastructure.



The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating Uber and a program it used to evade law enforcement attempting to shut down its ride-hailing service. "The inquiry concerns Uber's use of a software tool called Greyball, which the company developed in part to aid entrance into new markets where its service was not permitted," The New York Times reports. "The tool allowed Uber to deploy what was essentially a fake version of its app to evade law enforcement agencies that were cracking down on its service."



A new report from WIRED finds that U.S. sanctions did not stop—or hinder—Russia's election hacking efforts. This points to a familiar failure in digital diplomacy, "even after clearly identifying the hackers behind one of the most brazen nationstate attacks against U.S. targets in modern history, America still hasn't figured out how to stop them."



India's highest court upheld four men's death sentences for fatally gang raping a woman on a bus in 2012. "It's a barbaric crime and it has shaken the society's conscience," said Justice R. Banumathi. The crime spurred protests across India and drew international attention to violence against women in the nation.

