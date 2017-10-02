Four Arrested For French Terror Plot, U.S. Courts Refuse to Reinstate Travel Ban, Canada Finds Little Evidence

​​French authorities arrested four people in Montpellier on suspicion of planning an imminent terrorist attack in France. The individuals in custody—including a 20-year-old man and his 16-year-old girlfriend—had known connections with radical Islam. They were planning an attack to take place in Paris, according to The Guardian. ​



A U.S. federal appeals court unanimously rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's attempt to revive his travel ban order in a decision issued last night. The government was appealing a lower judge's decision that blocked authorities from carrying out the order, which prohibits travel by seven majority-Muslim countries' citizens and refugees to the United States. "The Government has taken the position that the President's decisions about immigration policy, particularly when motivated by national security concerns, are unreviewable, even if those actions potentially contravene constitutional rights and protections," the appeals court wrote. "There is no precedent to support this claimed unreview ability, which runs contrary to the fundamental structure of our constitutional democracy."



There is little evidence of security concerns over Syrian refugees, according to an intelligence report by Canada's immigration enforcement branch that was obtained by The National Post. "Syrian refugees represent a relatively low security threat," the report concluded. "The majority of fleeing Syrians are women and children, with men between the ages of 18 and 59 making up 22 percent of that population."



In a telephone call last night, Trump spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping and pledged to honor the "One China" policy. The talk was the first between the two since Trump's inauguration in January, and The New York Times reports that it removed a "major source of tension" between the two nations.



Thousands of Iranians gathered today to swear allegiance to the establishment on the anniversary of Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution. Marchers carried "Death to America" banners and effigies of Trump. Iranians were encouraged to gather by religious and political leaders, including President Hassan Rouhani, who Reuters reports urged participants to seek unity amid increased tensions with the United States.

