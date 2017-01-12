Flynn Pleads Guilty To Lying To The FBI, Facebook Offers Insights On Security Awareness, Former Officials Claim Brazilian

​U.S. President Donald Trump's former national security advisor, Michael T. Flynn, is expected to plead guilty to lying to the FBI about a conversation with a Russian ambassador in December 2016, The New York Times reports. The news broke as this Morning Security Brief was being prepared. Security Management will update the story as more information becomes available.​



Most cyberattacks rely on methods that exploit human behavior, rather than technical sophistication. To enhance its overall security, Facebook holds Hacktober—a month-long​ exercise designed to create a security-conscious culture at the social media giant. "Security awareness can be engaging rather than scary—or worse, boring," writes Betsy Bevilacqua, head of information security programs and operations for Facebook, for the Harvard Business Review. "If we create an interactive and fun environment around security, people will learn important security lessons and retain them throughout the year."



Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, 45, was acquitted of murder and manslaughter charges in a case that brought national attention to undocumented immigrants and crime. Zarate, an undocumented Mexican immigrant, was accused of killing Kathryn Steinle in San Francisco. "Ms. Steinle's death in July 2015 fed into a fierce debate over whether immigrants without legal status—Mr. Garcia Zarate had been deported five times—should be dealt with more aggressively, and over the role local law enforcement should play," according to The New York Times.



Former Brazilian law enforcement officials said new leaders of the nation's police and prosecutors' offices are inhibiting an anticorruption drive. In an exclusive with Reuters, Brazil's former prosecutor general Rodrigo Janot said he believes President Michael Temer, "whom he charged on three different counts of corruption, appointed a new head of federal police specifically to 'divert' graft investigations."

