Floridians Begin to Go Home, Aviation Security Countermeasures, Hepatitis A in San Diego, and More

Officials are allowing Floridians to begin returning to their homes in the path of Hurricane Irma, which has killed at least 22 people, but what they are returning to is unknown. About 5 million homes, businesses, and gas stations in the state are still without power, and emerging reports from the hardest-hit Florida Keys are not optimistic: 25 percent of homes on the islands have been destroyed, and another 65 percent sustained major damage. Power companies are focusing on returning service to schools, hospitals, and critical infrastructure, and those in the hardest-hit areas should get power back by the end of next week. Meanwhile, the situation is dire in the Caribbean Islands affected by Irma early last week, leaving thousands homeless and damaging infrastructure and basic access to supplies. Puerto Rico is taking in residents from Saint Martin, which the government said can no longer support life after the island’s main water tower had been destroyed, impacting drinking water. But the peo​ple who are left have dwindling access to food and bottled water.



The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) reviewed Transportation Security Administration (TSA) aviation security practices and raised concerns about its behavior detection program. "Since the attacks of September 11, 2001, TSA has spent billions of dollars on aviation security programs,” the report states. "However, recent attacks involving aircraft and airports in other countries underscore the continued threat to aviation and the need for an effective aviation security program.” The report specifically explored whether TSA can calculate the cost and effectiveness of security countermeasures as well as tradeoffs. Although officials told GAO that assessing the security system is difficult, the report notes that “without such an analysis, TSA is not well positioned to strike an appropriate balance of costs, effectiveness, and risk.”

