Florida Tide Emergency, Deadly Bridge Collapse, China Uighur Surveillance, Airport Security Improvement

​​A blanket of red tide along Florida's Gulf Coast that's killing marine life, in addition to emptying normally packed beaches with an unrelenting stench, has caused the state's governor to declare a state of emergency for parts of the region. Florida Gov. Rick Scott's declaration covers Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Sarasota, Manatee, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties, which will have "all state resources" deployed to ensure residents are safe and businesses can recover. Red tide—a naturally occurring toxic algae bloom that can be harmful to people with respiratory problems—has spread throughout the region since October and stretches about 150 miles from Naples to Anna Maria Island. Scott said he's ordering $100,000 for additional scientists to help with clean-up efforts and another $500,000 to help local communities and businesses struggling with lost income as tourists flee. The governor also directed another $900,000 in grants to help Lee County's clean-up efforts, Fox News reports.



A major highway bridge running along the northern Italian coast collapsed during a torrential rainstorm Tuesday, sending concrete and vehicles plunging more than 150 feet and killing at least 39 people, according to local officials. The collapse in the port city of Genoa created an earthquake-like scene of destruction that left slabs of gray concrete and twisted strands of iron blanketing railroad tracks, buildings and a river bed. Rescuers scrambled to pull people from the rubble, and the Italian news agency ANSA, citing Italian officials, said at least four people had been found alive, the Washington Post reports.



For some who have escaped China, surveillance has followed, the Daily Beast reports. As part of a campaign to monitor its ethnic minorities no matter where they are, Chinese authorities are creating a global registry of Uighurs who live outside of China, threatening to detain their relatives if they do not provide personal and identifying information to Chinese police. This campaign is now reaching even Uighurs who live in the United States.

