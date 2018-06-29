Five Killed In Newsroom Shooting, ICE Officials Ask For Agency Split, California Passes Privacy Legislation, And More Five Killed In Newsroom Shooting, ICE Officials Ask For Agency Split, California Passes Privacy Legislation, And More 6/29/2018 by Megan Gates ASISSMArticleBodySuspected gunman Jarrod W. Ramos was charged with five counts of first-degree murder for allegedly opening fire in a newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland, killing five employees: Rob Hiaasen, Wendi Winters, John McNamara, Gerald Fischman, and Rebecca Smith. Ramos, who was allegedly armed with a shotgun, had a history of grievances with The Capital Gazette, including filing a defamation suit against the newspaper in 2012. The suit was dismissed because the judge said Ramos “fails to come close to alleging a case of defamation,” USA TODAY reports. Two other people were injured in the attack, and Ramos is in police custody. He was scheduled to appear for a bail hearing this morning.U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) criminal investigation division leaders asked U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen to split its divisions in response to increasing pressure on the agency. The division leaders requested DHS separate ICE’s more controversial division—Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) that focuses on immigration arrests and deportations—from Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) Division, which focuses on counterterrorism, narcotics, and human trafficking. “The letter signed by 19 special agents in charge urges Nielsen to split HIS from ICE, because anger at ERO immigration practices is harming the entire agency’s reputation and undermining other law enforcement agencies’ willingness to cooperate,” according to The Washington Post.California passed a comprehensive privacy bill to provide residents with more control of their data that’s collected by businesses. “The new legislation gives Californians the right to see what information businesses collect on them, request that it be deleted, get access to information on the types of companies their data has been sold to, and direct businesses to stop selling that information to third parties,” WIRED reports.Iranians have bought passports from the Comoros Islands, stoking fears that they may be used to get around sanctions. “They included senior executives of companies working in shipping, oil and gas, foreign currency, and precious metals—all sectors that have been targeted by international sanctions on Iran,” Reuters reports. “Some had bought more than one Comoros passport.”In other news, Bloomberg takes a look at how Facebook and Google are dodging European Union data rules, Supreme Court Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement could have major ramifications for privacy, The New York Times shares an LGBTQ travel safety guide, former CIA director John Brennan goes on the record about the national-security state, and nearly 600 women were arrested at an immigration protest in a U.S. Senate building.