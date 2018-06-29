Five Killed In Newsroom Shooting, ICE Officials Ask For Agency Split, California Passes Privacy Legislation, And More

​Suspected gunman Jarrod W. Ramos was charged with five counts of first-degree murder for allegedly opening fire in a newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland, killing five employees: Rob Hiaasen, Wendi Winters, John McNamara, Gerald Fischman, and Rebecca Smith. Ramos, who was allegedly armed with a shotgun, had a history of grievances with The Capital Gazette, including filing a defamation suit against the newspaper in 2012. The suit was dismissed because the judge said Ramos “fails ​to come close to alleging a case of defamation,” USA TODAY reports. Two other people were injured in the attack, and Ramos is in police custody. He was scheduled to appear for a bail hearing this morning.



U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) criminal investigation division leaders asked U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen ​ to split its divisions in response to increasing pressure on the agency. The division leaders requested DHS separate ICE’s more controversial division—Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) that focuses on immigration arrests and deportations—from Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) Division, which focuses on counterterrorism, narcotics, and human trafficking. “The letter signed by 19 special agents in charge urges Nielsen to split HIS from ICE, because anger at ERO immigration practices is harming the entire agency’s reputation and undermining other law enforcement agencies’ willingness to cooperate,” according to The Washington Post.



California passed a comprehensive privacy bill to provide residents with more control of their data that’s collected by businesses. “The new legislation gives Californians the right to see what information businesses collect on them, request that it be deleted, get access to information on the types of companies their data has been sold to, and direct businesses to stop selling that information to third parties,” WIRED reports.

