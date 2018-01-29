Fitness Map Reveals Sensitive Info, More Attacks in Afghanistan, African Union Discusses Terrorism, and More Fitness Map Reveals Sensitive Info, More Attacks in Afghanistan, African Union Discusses Terrorism, and More 1/29/2018 by Flora Szatkowski ASISSMArticleBodyAn interactive map posted on the Internet that shows the whereabouts of people who use fitness devices such as Fitbit also reveals highly sensitive information about the locations and activities of soldiers at U.S. military bases, in what appears to be a major security oversight, reports The Washington Post. The Global Heat Map, published by the GPS tracking company Strava, uses satellite information to map the locations and movements of subscribers to the company's fitness service by illuminating areas of activity. Strava says it has 27 million users around the world, including people who own widely available fitness devices such as Fitbit, Jawbone, and Vitofit, as well as people who directly subscribe to its mobile app. The map is not live — rather, it shows a pattern of accumulated activity between 2015 and September 2017. Most parts of the United States and Europe, where millions of people use some type of fitness tracker, show up on the map as blazes of light because there is so much activity. Saturday in Kabul, a Taliban suicide bomber killed more than 100 people and wounded at least 235 in the worst attack in the Afghan capital in months, reports Reuters. Interior Minister Wais Barmak said the casualty toll had risen to at least 103 dead and 235 wounded. He said at least two vehicles painted as ambulances were involved in the attack, one of which blew up at when it was stopped at a police checkpoint.The Taliban said the attack was intended as a message to U.S. President Donald Trump who last year sent more American troops to Afghanistan and ordered an increase in air strikes and other assistance to Afghan forces. The attack occurred in one of the most heavily protected parts of the city, close to foreign embassies and government buildings. Early today, militants attacked an army unit near Afghanistan's main military university, killing at least 11 Afghan soldiers and wounding 16 others. General Dawlat Waziri, a spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, said five militants were involved in the attack on a unit of the army's 111th Capital Division, which is based next to the university.Leaders attending the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) agreed they have made some progress in dismantling terrorist networks, but the war is far from over, reports the Daily Nation. During the AU Peace and Security Council (PSC) meeting, Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta highlighted the major shift in how his administration deals with terrorism. Key among them is the establishment of the National Counter-Terrorism Centre, which is the focal point for the coordination of processes managing returnees in the country. "Other measures include rehabilitation programs and initiatives that enhance deradicalization processes through amnesty for all returnees from Somalia who wish to abandon criminal affiliations to rejoin the society," Kenyatta said.The swollen River Seine in the French capital, Paris, peaked at about four meters above its normal water level for the time of year. The flood level rose to 5.84 meters early on Monday and is not expected to begin receding before Tuesday. Around 1,500 people have been evacuated from their homes in the greater Paris region, while a similar number of homes remain without electricity. Seven stations of a main commuter line, the RER C, have now been closed until at least February 5, and some expressways that run alongside the Seine have been closed. In other news, a Japanese exchange lost 58 billion yen ($530 million) in cryptocurrency because of hacking, according to Japanese media reports. The Trump administration has nominated a new permanent federal CIO: Suzette Kent, currently a principal with law firm Ernst & Young's financial services practice. The Democratic National Committee has hired Bob Lord, most recently Yahoo's head of information security, to be its chief security officer—a brand new position, created in the aftermath of the hack by Russian operatives of the committee's servers during the 2016 presidential campaign. A deep discount on Nutella led to violent scenes in Intermarché, a chain of French supermarkets, and police were called to break up fights that resulted in at least one black eye; all stock was purchased within 15 minutes. Mission 500 is seeking nominations for its 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Award and Humanitarian Award. Entry forms must be completed and submitted by March 12, 2018.