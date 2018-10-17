First Lady ‘s Plane, Biometric Passenger Screening, Disease Outbreak Confirmed, Senate Security Chief

At least 18 people, most of them young, were killed and more than 40 injured in a bomb and shooting attack at a college in Crimea that local officials said was carried out by a student. The attack occurred at a state polytechnic college in the Black Sea city of Kerch on Crimea's eastern coast. Investigators said a lone 18-year-old student at the college entered the school on Wednesday afternoon armed with a gun and began shooting people, before killing himself, ABC News reported. A homemade bomb, packed with metal objects, also exploded in the college's cafeteria, police said.

​A plane carrying America's first lady Melania Trump unexpectedly turned around shortly after taking off from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Wednesday morning. The plane landed safely at the military base, and the first lady was seen getting off of the plane, according to a press pool report. The commotion started about 10 minutes after takeoff when some Secret Service officers were seen heading toward the front of the plane. Shortly after, a thin haze of smoke was visible and there was a smell of something burning in the cabin. The smoke cleared and the smell dissipated within minutes, CBS News reports.



New biometric passenger scanning technology is in the works for American air travelers, according to Forbes. On Monday, the Transportation Security Administration published a new roadmap for its integration of biometric data into airport experiences across the country. As part of the initiative, the agency plans to eventually use data such as fingerprints and facial scans for screening at security checkpoints, making it faster for some travelers to pass.



More than 120 confirmed or possible cases of a mysterious and rare medical condition have been documented so far this year, mostly since August, a top federal health official said Tuesday. Acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM, mostly affects children and can paralyze arms and legs. The number of cases has surged since 2014, baffling health officials, The Washington Post reports. There is no specific treatment for the disease.



The former director of security of the U.S. Senate's Select Committee on Intelligence pled guilty this week to one count of lying to the FBI about providing confidential information to reporters, CBS News reports. James A. Wolfe was originally indicted in June on three counts of making false statements to the FBI. As part of his plea agreement, the government has agreed to dismiss the two other charges against him.