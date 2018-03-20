First Fatal Driverless Car Crash, Trump Plan Includes Drug Dealer Death Penalty, NTSB Investigates Bridge Collapse, and Mor

​​An explosion overnight at a FexEx facility may be ​related to the four package bombs in Austin, Texas, the Washington Post reports. Authorities say a package exploded at a FedEx plant in Schertz, Texas, shortly after midnight. One employee was treated by medical teams at the scene. The mysterious and increasingly complex package explosions have killed two people and left more injured; ​authorities say they are dealing with a "serial bomber" but have yet to make any links to an individual or organization.

A self-driving Uber test SUV hit and killed a female pedestrian in Tempe, Arizona, the first fatal collision of its kind involving an autonomous car. TechCrunch reports that Uber has paused all self-driving vehicle testing in participating cities, including Pittsburgh, Toronto, San Francisco, and Phoenix. "As is required for Uber's autonomous test vehicles operating on public roads, the AV had a safety driver at the wheel. Safety drivers are in place in order to be able to take control of the autonomous test vehicle in case the self-driving system should fail or appear to be at risk of endangering others on the road. No other passengers were in the vehicle at the time of this accident," the article states. Uber's CEO Dara Khosrowshahi posted on Twitter that the incident is being investigated and offered sympathy to the victim's family. TechCrunch reports the crash could have far-reaching implications for the future of self-driving vehicles, including whether the safety driver can be held legally responsible for the accident.



In response to the U.S. opioid crisis, U.S. President Donald Trump is calling for the execution of drug dealers, Reuters reports. He unveiled an anti-opioid abuse plan at an event in Manchester, New Hampshire on Monday, which included cutting opioid prescriptions by one-third over the next three years through change to federal healthcare programs. "The White House did not offer examples of when it would be appropriate to seek the death penalty for drug dealers and referred further questions to the Justice Department," the article states. Currently U.S. law allows for the death penalty for drug traffickers in certain cases, including murder related to drug offenses or murders committed during drug-related drive-by shootings.



The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the pedestrian bridge collapse in Miami that left six people dead, including "how the contractors identified risk and mitigated those risks associated with the construction" of the bridge, according to NTSB Chairman Robert L. Sumwalt III. Florida officials have disclosed that one of the bridge engineers left a voicemail for the Florida Department of Transportation Friday evening warning of "some cracking" in the structure; the employee did not receive the message until after the accident. Florida International University, which was constructing the bridge, says it is cooperating fully with authorities in the investigation.

