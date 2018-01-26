Fire at South Korean Hospital Kills More Than 30, FBI Receives ‘Crucial Evidence’ Of Russia’s Role In Presidential Election

​A fire at a South Korean hospital swept through the facility, killing more than 30 people and injuring dozens of others. Fire fighters put out the blaze at Sejong Hospital in Miryang at 10:26 a.m.—about three hours after it started—but are still determining the cause of the fire. "A National Fire Agency official said many of the deaths were confirmed after the victims were taken to nearby hospitals while being on put artificial ventilators," CBS News reports.



The FBI received "crucial evidence" from the Dutch intelligence service about Russia's interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, according to reports in Dutch newspaper de Volkskrant picked up by Bloomberg. "Hackers from the Dutch intelligence service known as the AIVD gained access to the network of Russian hacking group 'Cozy Bear' in the summer of 2014," Bloomberg reports. "While monitoring the group's activities, the AVID learned of attacks launched on the Democratic Party, according to six unidentified American and Dutch sources cited by the investigation."



U.K. Prime Minister Teresa May reiterated her request to see tech companies take greater action against extremist content on social networks. In a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, May asked social media networks to police content related to terrorism and child abuse. "Technology companies still need to do more in stepping up to their responsibilities for dealing with harmful and illegal online activity," May said, according to CNET. "Companies simply cannot stand by while their platforms are used to facilitate child abuse, modern slavery, or the spreading of terrorist and extremist content."



Authorities and scientists can measure how much THC from marijuana is in someone's system at a given time, but they are still unable to determine at which point a person is intoxicated from marijuana. "It's not a problem of accurately measuring it," says Marilyn Huestis, coauther of a new paper about cannabis intoxication who spoke to WIRED. "We can accurately measure cannabinoids in blood and urine and sweat and oral fluid. It's interpretation that is the more difficult problem."



The Paris Zoological Park was evacuated and closed today after about 50 baboons escaped their enclosure at the popular tourist attraction. It was unclear how the baboons escaped, but officials said they had not come into contact with the public and that visitors were evacuated as a precaution because the animals can be unpredictable, "especially when stressed," The Guardian reports.

