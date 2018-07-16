Finland Border Security, Kite Terrorism Targeted by Israel, Chicago Police Release Shooting Video, and More Finland Border Security, Kite Terrorism Targeted by Israel, Chicago Police Release Shooting Video, and More 7/16/2018 by Flora Szatkowski ASISSMArticleBodyFinland has reinstated border controls for travelers from Schengen countries for four days during the Helsinki summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, reports Reuters. The two leaders meet today in Helsinki, and several protests have been planned during the visit. The 26 European countries in the Schengen agreement allow free movement among them without identity checks. Finland last reinstated border controls for travelers from Schengen countries in 2008 for a meeting of foreign ministers of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directed the Israel Defense Forces to "put an end to the kite terrorism," reports the Jerusalem Post. While an Egyptian-mediated ceasefire led to an end to Hamas rocket attacks on Israel and Israeli retaliatory strikes, it did not stop the incendiary kites and balloons that caused at least six fires during the day. The Israeli Air Force targeted some cells on Sunday dispatching the aerial weapons toward Israel. Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz told Army Radio that while the kites and balloons are not rockets, Israel is not willing to allow its citizens or their property to be harmed and has now set a clear policy that if Hamas sends these kites toward Israel, they "will pay a price, just as they pay a price for firing rockets."Chicago Police released body camera footage Sunday afternoon that shows an officer fatally shooting an armed man on Saturday in the South Shore neighborhood, reports Chicago Sun Times. Police Superintendent Johnson said "if we expect neighborhoods to cooperate with police, we need to do our part to remain transparent." Before the shooting, officers saw a man "exhibiting characteristics of an armed person" and a "confrontation" ensued when they tried to question him, according to a police spokesman. During a late-night press conference Saturday, Chief of Patrol Fred Waller said the man had a bulge near his waistband and "became combative." An officer opened fire, striking the man, who was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.In other news, violent attacks at political rallies in Pakistan killed nearly 160 people this week, and the nation is on edge about security for the upcoming national elections. Twelve Russian military intelligence officers were charged of hacking the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton presidential campaign as part of the Kremlin's effort to undermine the 2016 election, the Justice Department announced.Police in Scotland are searching for a Greenpeace paragliding protester who they say breached a no-fly zone while trying to send President Donald Trump a message as he entered a Scottish hotel. A man wanted for questioning in the murder of a college student shot three police officers in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday during a series of firefights that began at a motel and ended with the suspect's death. E. coli bacteria was found in water at a popular ziplining attraction in Tennessee where more than 500 people reportedly fell ill, and at least 550 people who visited the zipline have tested positive for norovirus since June.