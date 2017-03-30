Federal Cybersecurity, Canadian Border Crossing Woes, Armed School Security Officers, and More

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is attempting to bolster the federal government’s cybersecurity But the National Cybersecurity Protection System (NCPS), which detects and prevents potentially malicious network traffic from entering agencies’ networks, is limited in the type of malware it can detect, according to a new U.S. Government Accountability Office report. The NCPS does not identify common vulnerabilities or monitor all types of network traffic. Also, federal agencies are not all on board with using NCPS to its full extent, making it even more difficult to cultivate a governmentwide cybersecurity effort.

Canadians crossing into the United States have reported more scrutiny—and rejections—at the border, NPR reports. While most Canadians don’t require visas to visit the United States, immigration lawyers have noticed an uptick in complaints. U.S. Customs and Border Protection are "denying people, erring on the side of denial, slowing people down and preventing people from getting into the United States...with this notion by CBP that this is how they're supposed to be behaving right now.” Several Canadian schools and civic organizations have cancelled field trips to the United States due to concerns about complications at the border.