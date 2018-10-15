Facebook Hack, Nigerian Pipeline Explosion, Migrant Deaths in Turkey, and More Facebook Hack, Nigerian Pipeline Explosion, Migrant Deaths in Turkey, and More 10/15/2018 by Flora Szatkowski ASISSMArticleBodyHackers accessed information ranging from emails and phone numbers to sites visited from millions of Facebook accounts as part of a security breach the company disclosed two weeks ago, reports the Associated Press. At least some information was stolen from 29 million accounts; originally Facebook had said 50 million accounts were affected. On Friday Facebook said hackers accessed names, email addresses, or phone numbers from these accounts. For 14 million of them, hackers got even more data, such as hometown, birthdate, places they checked into, or recent searches. Facebook said the FBI is investigating, but asked the company not to discuss who may be behind the attack. Facebook has said the attackers stole digital keys the company uses to keep users logged in by exploiting three distinct bugs in Facebook's code. The hackers began with a set of accounts they controlled, then used an automated process to access the digital keys for accounts that were "friends" with the accounts they had already compromised. That expanded to friends of friends, extending their access to about 400,000 accounts, and went on from there. Facebook said it has fixed the bugs and logged out affected users to reset those digital keys.At least 30 people were killed when a pipeline caught fire and exploded in southeast Nigeria after a raid by suspected oil thieves, reports Africa News. The incident happened in the town of Aba on Friday when vandals burst the pipeline operated by the state-run Pipeline and Product Marketing Company. The incident occurred at about 1:30 am. More than 30 bodies burned at the scene, and many others are receiving medical attention at various hospitals nearby. A spokesman for Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation said the victims were vandals who attempted to scoop fuel from the pipeline.Twenty-two people, including children, died on Sunday when a vehicle carrying migrants reportedly heading for EU member Greece plunged off the highway into a waterway in western Turkey. The vehicle was traveling on a highway in the Izmir region when it flipped over and fell into the channel below, reports Voice of America. The nationality of the migrants was not clear, but the vehicle was headed for the coast where the migrants planned to take inflatable dinghies, which had been packed into their vehicle, to Greece's Samos island. According to UN figures, more than 24,500 migrants have arrived in Greece by sea so far this year, with 118 people losing their lives via this route. Last week, eight migrants were found drowned off the Karaburun district, also in Izmir province, after their boat capsized, and 26 others are still officially listed as missing after that accident. The trips of migrants towards Greece are often organized by smugglers who take large sums of money for arranging the trips.In other news, the BBC determined that at least 106 chemical attacks have taken place in Syria since September 2013, when the president signed the international Chemical Weapons Convention and agreed to destroy the country's chemical weapons stockpile. Feeling secure is as important as being secure: that was the key message emerging from last week's International Tourism Security Conference in Jerusalem, which was attended by tourism and security executives from all over the world. The legalization of marijuana in Canada should decrease trafficking of the drug across the Washington state border, according to a recent report by the Border Policy Research Institute at Western Washington University. At least 46 people remained unaccounted for on Sunday in Mexico Beach, Florida, an area hit hard by Hurricane Michael. Hurricane Leslie left 27 people injured in Lisbon, Portugal, after making landfall with 109 mile per hour winds. Spain and southern France were also affected by the powerful storm.