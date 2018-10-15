Facebook Hack, Nigerian Pipeline Explosion, Migrant Deaths in Turkey, and More

​Hackers accessed information ranging from emails and phone numbers to sites visited from millions of Facebook accounts as part of a security breach the company disclosed two weeks ago, reports the Associated Press. At least some information was stolen from 29 million accounts; originally Facebook had said 50 million accounts were affected. On Friday Facebook said hackers accessed names, email addresses, or phone numbers from these accounts. For 14 million of them, hackers got even more data, such as hometown, birthdate, places they checked into, or recent searches. Facebook said the FBI is investigating, but asked the company not to discuss who may be behind the attack. Facebook has said the attackers stole digital keys the company uses to keep users logged in by exploiting three distinct bugs in Facebook's code. The hackers began with a set of accounts they controlled, then used an automated process to access the digital keys for accounts that were "friends" with the accounts they had already compromised. That expanded to friends of friends, extending their access to about 400,000 accounts, and went on from there. Facebook said it has fixed the bugs and logged out affected users to reset those digital keys.



At least 30 people were killed when a pipeline caught fire and exploded in southeast Nigeria after a raid by suspected oil thieves, reports Africa News. The incident happened in the town of Aba on Friday when vandals burst the pipeline operated by the state-run Pipeline and Product Marketing Company. The incident occurred at about 1:30 am. More than 30 bodies burned at the scene, and many others are receiving medical attention at various hospitals nearby. A spokesman for Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation said the victims were vandals who attempted to scoop fuel from the pipeline.

