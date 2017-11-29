Facebook Can Stop Terrorism Posts, Benghazi Trial Yields Mixed Verdict, a Gunman Fires from a High-Rise Condo, and More Facebook Can Stop Terrorism Posts, Benghazi Trial Yields Mixed Verdict, a Gunman Fires from a High-Rise Condo, and More 11/29/2017 by By Teresa Anderson ASISSMArticleBodyAn article on Quartz reports that Facebook is relying on artificial intelligence (AI) to identify posts that promote terrorism. In a blog post, Facebook's head of global policy management and its head of counterterrorism policy claim that AI can "detect 99 percent of posts pertaining to ISIL and al-Qaeda before a user manually reports it." Facebook's AI can also remove 83 percent of the shared posts within an hour of upload. Human reviewers teach the AI algorithms to spot the extremist content using image matching, language detection, and the social network around known posters of terrorism articles.A jury in Washington, D.C., has convicted Abu Khattala, a Libyan citizen, of terrorism charges relating to the 2012 attacks on U.S. officials in Benghazi, according to The Washington Post. However, Khattala was acquitted of direct responsibility in the death of U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens and three other U.S. citizens. Khattala, the first person tried for the Benghazi attack, was "acquitted of all but four of the 18 charges filed against him, finding him not guilty of the most serious ones, including murder." The case is part of a program enacted by former President Barrack Obama to use U.S. civilian criminal courts for terrorism trials of foreign nationals accused of terrorism.A gunman in Reno, Nevada, fired shots into the street from a room in a luxury high-rise apartment building yesterday, according to The New York Times. The gunman took a hostage, barricaded himself into a room in the high-rise, and fired "sporadic shots" for 20 minutes before police broke through the barricade. The assailant was killed, though it is unclear whether police shot him or he shot himself. The gunman did not cause any injuries during the shooting.In other news: The nonpartisan U.S. Government Accountability Office has released a report on a program launched by the Internal Revenue Service to stop identity theft and tax refund fraud. The number of people detained for terrorism in the United Kingdom is at an all-time high after two men were arrested yesterday. The U.S. government has announced that it has completed phase two of the three-part plan to scrub its system of the Kaspersky Lab anti-virus software. Three employees at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security stole a computer system containing sensitive information on 246,000 DHS employees. Experts report that violent crime is on the rise again in Mexico.