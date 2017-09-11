FEMA to Fly Puerto Ricans to NY, FL; Border Wall Questions, Transitioning Veterans, and More FEMA to Fly Puerto Ricans to NY, FL; Border Wall Questions; Transitioning Veterans; and More 11/9/2017 by Lilly Chapa ASISSMArticleBodyThe U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is helping transport thousands of hurricane survivors from Puerto Rico to the continental United States. The agency will give priority to about 3,000 people currently living in shelters, and will be sent to either Florida or New York, which were chosen for their existing Puerto Rican communities. Calling the effort an “air bridge,” FEMA officials say transporting victims to safety via paid flights is a first. The effort is an alternative to putting displaced families in hotel rooms because there are not enough rooms to hold all affected by the hurricane and its aftermath—60 percent of the island remains without power. However, there has been a very low level of interest from Puerto Ricans—of 300 families offered the program earlier this week, only about 30 expressed interest. In her confirmation hearing, U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) nominee Kirstjen Nielsen says there is no need for an ocean-to-ocean border wall between Mexico and the United States. Instead, she said she would work with state and local actors on the ground to find the best border security solutions, including using new technology to keep the border safe. Currently, several prototypes for a wall have been constructed, but the project has otherwise stalled.The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) assessed U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) efforts to assist members of the military with transitioning to the private sector. The DOD’s Transition Assistance Program is required for all separating service members, and consists of three required courses and have their career readiness assessed. Additionally, if the service members do not pass the program, they should be referred to other departments for additional services. However, DOD lacked data for almost half of National Guard members and 12 percent of active duty members, meaning its assessment of the program is skewed, GAO found. Fewer than half of all service members completed the program on time, and participation in the program by some members is half of what DOD reported last year due to incomplete data. GAO made six recommendations, including increased transparency. In other news, Colombian officials have seized 12 tons of cocaine from a banana plantation, making it the largest single drug bust in the country’s history. A missing elderly woman in North Carolina was located via drone. A driverless shuttle in Las Vegas got into a fender bender just an hour after it began its inaugural ride. Mutant mosquitoes are being released across the United States, infected with a bacteria that will keep other mosquitoes from spreading diseases. Following the Sutherland Springs massacre, questions are being raised about the role of domestic violence in mass shootings. President Trump rolled back the ability for Americans to visit Cuba on their own. A new bill in Michigan would allow concealed carry in churches, schools, bars, dorms, and day care centers. The GAO takes a look at staffing levels along the U.S.-Mexico border.