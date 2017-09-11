FEMA to Fly Puerto Ricans to NY, FL; Border Wall Questions; Transitioning Veterans; and More

​The U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is helping transport thousands of hurricane survivors from Puerto Rico to the continental United States. The agency will give priority to about 3,000 people currently living in shelters, and will be sent to either Florida or New York, which were chosen for their existing Puerto Rican communities. Calling the effort an “air bridge,” FEMA officials say transporting victims to safety via paid flights is a first. The effort is an alternative to putting displaced families in hotel rooms because there are not enough rooms to hold all affected by the hurricane and its aftermath—60 percent of the island remains without power. However, there has been a very low level of interest from Puerto Ricans—of 300 families offered the program earlier this week, only about 30 expressed interest.



In her confirmation hearing, U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) nominee Kirstjen Nielsen says there is no need for an ocean-to-ocean border wall between Mexico and the United States. Instead, she said she would work with state and local actors on the ground to find the best border security solutions, including using new technology to keep the border safe. Currently, several prototypes for a wall have been constructed, but the project has otherwise stalled.

