FEMA Hurricane Response Criticized, Cyber Threats Bigger than Physical, Police Training, and More

​A new U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) report criticized the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for its response to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico last year. FEMA did not adequately house disaster victims and had trouble distributing financial aid and preventing fraud, according to Bloomberg. "They were not prepared to respond to an event like that," said report author Chris Currie. "They were having a lot of trouble getting people there. And not just people, but qualified people." The official death toll of the hurricane has been raised to 2,975 people. To read more about FEMA's shortcomings in emergency response, click here.



Cyberattacks are more of a threat to the United States than physical attacks, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) says. "DHS was founded fifteen years ago to prevent another 9/11," DHS secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said. "I believe an attack of that magnitude is now more likely to reach us online than on an airplane. Our digital lives are in danger like never before." She discussed the need for increased voter and election security, and called for all U.S. states to have redundant, auditable voting systems by 2020, the Washing​ton Post reports.

