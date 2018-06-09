FEMA Hurricane Response Criticized, Cyber Threats Bigger than Physical, Police Training, and More FEMA Hurricane Response Criticized, Cyber Threats Bigger than Physical, Police Training, and More 9/6/2018 by Lilly Chapa ASISSMArticleBodyA new U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) report criticized the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for its response to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico last year. FEMA did not adequately house disaster victims and had trouble distributing financial aid and preventing fraud, according to Bloomberg. "They were not prepared to respond to an event like that," said report author Chris Currie. "They were having a lot of trouble getting people there. And not just people, but qualified people." The official death toll of the hurricane has been raised to 2,975 people. To read more about FEMA's shortcomings in emergency response, click here.Cyberattacks are more of a threat to the United States than physical attacks, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) says. "DHS was founded fifteen years ago to prevent another 9/11," DHS secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said. "I believe an attack of that magnitude is now more likely to reach us online than on an airplane. Our digital lives are in danger like never before." She discussed the need for increased voter and election security, and called for all U.S. states to have redundant, auditable voting systems by 2020, the Washington Post reports.Another new GAO report looks at programs in Central America that aimed to professionalize police forces and promote police respect for human rights. American federal programs have led the efforts, which have cost $34 million from 2014 to 2017. However, GAO found that the program objectives were too broad and did not focus enough on human rights training. The programs also do not reliably track how many police personnel have been trained, In other news, a massive earthquake in Hokkaido, Japan, has knocked out power to some 5.3 million people, triggered landslides, and resulted in the deaths of at least seven people. UK officials are searching for two Russian agents it says carried out the Salisbury novichok attack. Airport security trays contain more germs than toiletsv, a new study finds. New legislation has been passed that gives DHS resources to protect federal agencies from cyberattacks. About 2,000 homeless students in Washington, D.C. mistakenly had their personal information posted on a D.C. councilmember's website for six months. A flight from Dubai to New York was briefly quarantined after several people fell ill during the flight.