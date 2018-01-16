FCC Investigating Hawaii False Alert, Colombia Bridge Collapse Kills 10, U.S. Lawmakers Pressure Telecom To Cut Ties

​The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is investigating a false missile emergency alert that was issued in Hawaii over the weekend. “Based on the information we have collected so far, it appears that the government of Hawaii did not have reasonable safeguards or process controls in place to prevent the transmission of a false alert,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai in a statement. “Moving forward, we will focus on what steps need to be taken to prevent a similar incident from happening again.” A Hawaii Emergency Management Agency employee sent out the false alarm on Saturday, causing a statewide panic when he selected the wrong option for a routine drill and confirmed his choice, according to The New York Times. The employee has been reassigned.



An explosion in Antwerp, Belgium, killed two people and injured 14, but police said it was not a terror attack.​ The blast destroyed three buildings, and authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion that occurred on Monday evening.



U.S. lawmakers are asking AT&T Inc. to stop doing business with Huawei Technologies Co Ltd—a Chinese company—and oppose plans for China Mobile Ltd to enter the American market due to national security concerns. “The lawmakers are also advising U.S. firms that if they have ties to Huawei or China Mobile, it could hamper their ability to do business with the U.S. government,” Reuters reports.



U.S. President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon will appear before the U.S. House Intelligence Committee today. Bannon’s been requested to testify as part of the committee’s investigation into Russian election meddling and possible collusion by the Trump campaign, according to CNN.



Google is beefing up its cloud computing infrastructure by adding five new regions and moving forward with plans to build an undersea cable. With the move, Google will become the first “major non-telecom company” to build an intercontinental cable, ZD Net reports.



The Illinois Department of Public Health issued a measles alert on Monday for passengers traveling through Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. Authorities released the alert, which ABC News obtained, after a passenger diagnosed as highly contagious passed through two terminals.

