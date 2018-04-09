FBI Releases Cyber Videos Ahead of Elections, U.K. Lifts Airplane Device Restrictions, Chinese Hacking, and More FBI Releases Cyber Videos Ahead of Elections, U.K. Lifts Airplane Device Restrictions, Chinese Hacking, and More 9/4/2018 by Holly Gilbert Stowell ASISSMArticleBodyAs part of its effort to stem the tide of foreign influence on U.S. elections, the FBI has released a dozen videos designed to further harden against attacks. The videos are a part of the Bureau's Protected Voices campaign, which is designed to raise awareness and mitigate attempts by "criminals, foreign agents, or others" to influence the U.S. elections or "infiltrate their information technology infrastructure," according to the FBI's website. The videos, targeted toward "anyone who uses a computer, touch on "the most urgent cybersecurity issues that may leave a campaign's computer networks vulnerable to attacks." Video topics including passwords; patching, firewalls, and anti-virus software; social engineering; and router hardening, among others.The United Kingdom has lifted item restrictions on U.K.-bound flights from certain airports, International Airport Review reports. The previous rules banning large phones, laptops, and tablets in the cabin have been suspended on incoming flights from airports including Cairo, Luxor, and Marsa Alam (Egpyt), as well as Turkish and Tunisian airports. The U.K. Department for Transport implemented the restrictions in March for "selected inbound flights" to the United Kingdom. "However, after working with the aviation industry and international partners to introduce tough additional security measures, the UK government has begun lifting these restrictions on some UK -bound flights," according to the article.A Chinese entity dubbed "Intrusion Truth" is releasing detailed information online about cyber espionage by state-sponsored hacking groups. "Their latest findings purport to show that two Chinese nationals and a contracting firm associated with an Advanced Persistent Threat group named Stone Panda are actively working for or with the Chinese government," Federal Computer Week reports. The report includes photo evidence, satellite images, and Uber receipts that show two members of the group traveling to a Ministry of State Security compound in Tianjin, China. U.S.-based cybersecurity and threat intelligence firm CrowdStrike told FCW the blog posts appear to be credible and could even prompt a U.S. investigation. "I would not say it's outside the realm of possibility that you see that this company [and individuals] end up getting indicted or they get added to some sort of sanctions list," said Adam Meyers, vice president of intelligence at CrowdStrike.In other news, Tropical Storm Gordon is set to make landfall as a hurricane on the U.S. Gulf Coast late tonight; the Taliban said today that the leader of the Haqqani network has died at age 72; government representatives from the U.K, United States, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada—the so-called "Five Eyes"—met in Australia last week to discuss cybersecurity; and one person is dead and three remain missing after a boat crash on the Colorado River.