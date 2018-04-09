FBI Releases Cyber Videos Ahead of Elections, U.K. Lifts Airplane Device Restrictions, Chinese Hacking, and More

As part of its effort to stem the tide of foreign influence on U.S. elections, the FBI has released a dozen videos designed to further harden against attacks. The videos are a part of the Bureau's Protected Voices campaign, which is designed to raise awareness and mitigate attempts by "criminals, foreign agents, or others" to influence the U.S. elections or "infiltrate their information technology infrastructure," according to the FBI's website. The videos, targeted toward "anyone who uses a computer, touch on "the most urgent cybersecurity issues that may leave a campaign's computer networks vulnerable to attacks." Video topics including passwords; patching, firewalls, and anti-virus software; social engineering; and router hardening, among others.



The United Kingdom has lifted item restrictions on U.K.-bound flights from certain airports, International Airport Review reports. The previous rules banning large phones, laptops, and tablets in the cabin have been suspended on incoming flights from airports including Cairo, Luxor, and Marsa Alam (Egpyt), as well as Turkish and Tunisian airports. The U.K. Department for Transport implemented the restrictions in March for "selected inbound flights" to the United Kingdom. "However, after working with the aviation industry and international partners to introduce tough additional security measures, the UK government has begun lifting these restrictions on some UK -bound flights," according to the article.

