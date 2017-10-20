FBI Arrests Traffickers, Islamic State Defeated in Raqqa, Border Wall Prototypes in Place FBI Arrests Traffickers, Islamic State Defeated in Raqqa, Border Wall Prototypes, and More 10/20/2017 by Flora Szatkowski ASISSMArticleBodyThe FBI announced that 84 underage victims and 120 traffickers were arrested as part of the annual human trafficking sting Operation Cross County XI. The average age of the victims was 15 years old and the youngest was a three-month-old infant. One of the most egregious cases involved a three-month-old girl and her five-year-old sister. They were offered for sale for sex to an undercover agent for $600. Syrian forces declared victory over the Islamic State group in its former "capital" of Raqqa on Friday, declaring the northern Syrian city free of any extremist presence after a four-month battle that left it in ruins. Residents will be allowed to return to the city once the mines and explosives are removed. In other cities that the extremists lost earlier, experts worked for weeks to remove booby traps and explosives that kept maiming and killing people long after the fighting ended. Eight prototypes for the U.S. proposed border wall have been installed at a construction site in San Diego. The prototypes form a tightly packed row of imposing concrete and metal panels, including one with sharp metal edges on top. Another has a surface resembling an expensive brick driveway. As the crews worked, three men and two women jumped a short rusted fence from Tijuana into the construction site and were immediately stopped by agents on horseback. There have been a handful of other illegal crossing attempts at the site since work began on September 26. In other news, security measures at Cape Town International Airport in South Africa are being assessed following the shooting there of alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome Booysen and another person on Wednesday. The Islamic State militant group and al Qaeda are planning more mass-casualty attacks on the level of the 9/11 hijackings, said Acting Secretary of U.S. Homeland Security Elaine Duke at the U.S. embassy in London. Police officers may choose not to provide security services for Sunday's Jets-Dolphins game, based apparently on the perception that protests during the national anthem are directed at them; a Dolphins source insists that the game will be fully staffed, and that fan safety remains the team's first priority. Facebook's security chief told employees that the company needs to improve its internal security practices to be more akin to a defense contractor, according to a leaked recording obtained by ZDNet.