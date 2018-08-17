Evacuations Continue In India, Rescue Workers Look For Survivors In Italy, West Virginia Tests Voting App, D.C. To Change

​Evacuations are underway in India as rescue workers use helicopters and boats to evacuate thousands of people stranded due to flooding in Kerala. More than 160 people have died due to the flooding, and workers have already transported more than 150,000 people to government-run camps. "Heavy rains over the past eight days triggered flooding, landslides, and home and bridge collapses, severely disrupting air and train services in Kerala state, a popular tourist destination with scenic landscapes, waterfalls, and beautiful beaches," according to The Miami Herald.​



U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to revoke a former Obama official's security clearance could have a chilling effect on U.S. law enforcement and intelligence officers. Law enforcement officials, lawmakers, and members of the intelligence community expressed their concerns to The New York Times after Trump revoked former CIA Director John Brennan's security clearance. "This is the politicization of security clearances," said David Priess, a former CIA officer who spoke to the Times. "It makes national security agencies vulnerable to the selective granting and removal of security clearances, which is something that happens more in a banana republic than the United States of America."



Rescue workers are using sniffer dogs and cranes to find survivors buried in the rubble of a highway bridge that collapsed in Genoa, Italy, earlier in the week. The collapse has killed at least 38 people, but authorities are still looking for 20 people who have not been accounted for. "We are trying to find points where we can penetrate these incredibly heavy slabs," said firefighter Stefano Zanut in an interview with Reuters. "Then the earth-moving equipment moves in to create a passageway where the dogs can enter."



West Virginia is testing a mobile voting app ahead of the U.S. midterm elections for military personnel and overseas voters. The app, created by Voaz, records votes through blockchain, and West Virginia intends to have some of its 55 counties use it for voting in November. However, critics are skeptical if the platform can securely record and report vote tallies.



Washington, D.C., will make changes to its public alert system for the water system after an internal report identified shortcomings. The report was created after a utility worker error earlier this summer created low pressure in pipes serving a portion of the District. More than 100,000 people were then affected by a boil order while authorities addressed the problem. However, the report found that it took officials almost six hours to create the advisory warning customers to boil water before drinking it and was delivered haphazardly.

