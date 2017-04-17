Erdogan Election is Valid, U.S. Hacked Global Banking System, U.S. Immigration Arrests on the Rise, and More

​



The election of Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey is valid, according to The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). The BBC reports that OSCE officials note that the run-up to the election occurred on an "unlevel playing field" but that the outcome was lawful. Opposition parties called for an annulment of the election, given Erdogan's narrow 51.4 percent victory. The election also abolishes the post of prime minister, giving Erdogan increased powers. According to Reuters, Erdogan has intimated that he might call a referendum to restore the death penalty. "Such a move would effectively put an end to Turkey's decades-long bid to join the European Union, which has been the impetus for years of legal, social and economic reforms, and also an important part of how many Turks defined themselves," Reuters says.



Documents released by hackers demonstrate how the U.S. National Security Agency exploited Microsoft software weaknesses to gain access to the global money transfer system. According to Reuters, "because tracking sources of terrorist financing and money flows among criminal groups is a high priority," the transfer system would be "a natural espionage target for many national intelligence agencies." An article by Quartz notes that three of the nine vulnerabilities implicated in the hacker documents were quietly fixed a month before the documents were released.

