Erdogan Election is Valid, U.S. Hacked Global Banking System, U.S. Immigration Arrests on the Rise, and More

The election of Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey is valid, according to The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). The BBC reports that OSCE officials note that the run-up to the election occurred on an "unlevel playing field" but that the outcome was lawful. Opposition parties called for an annulment of the election, given Erdogan's narrow 51.4 percent victory. The election also abolishes the post of prime minister, giving Erdogan increased powers. According to Reuters, Erdogan has intimated that he might call a referendum to restore the death penalty. "Such a move would effectively put an end to Turkey's decades-long bid to join the European Union, which has been the impetus for years of legal, social and economic reforms, and also an important part of how many Turks defined themselves," Reuters says.Documents released by hackers demonstrate how the U.S. National Security Agency exploited Microsoft software weaknesses to gain access to the global money transfer system. According to Reuters, "because tracking sources of terrorist financing and money flows among criminal groups is a high priority," the transfer system would be "a natural espionage target for many national intelligence agencies." An article by Quartz notes that three of the nine vulnerabilities implicated in the hacker documents were quietly fixed a month before the documents were released.According to The Washington Post, immigration arrests have risen by 32.6 percent during the initial months of the Trump administration. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested 21,362 immigrants from January through mid-March of 2017, compared with 16,104 during the same period last year. Though most of those arrested in 2017 were convicted criminals, 5,441 of those arrested have no criminal record. In a statement, ICE spokeswoman Jennifer Elzea said that the agency "focuses its enforcement resources on individuals who pose a threat to national security. However, as [Homeland Security] Secretary [John F.] Kelly has made clear, ICE will no longer exempt classes or categories of removable aliens from potential enforcement."In other news: Virginia Tech vigils marks the tenth anniversary of a shooting that took 32 lives; U.S. Department of Homeland Security Chief John Kelly said that marijuana is not "a factor in the drug war" citing addictive drugs as more important; and former South Korean President Park Geun-Hye has been formally charged with bribery.